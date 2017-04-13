Hosted by:

“Asheville Theater Radio” – An hour-long show dedicated to Western North Carolina theater productions, auditions and events. The show will include a rundown of all of the above, as well as guests, call-ins and opinions. @JeffCatanese

Please play the below audio tracks to hear archives of previous shows, and make sure to listen live every Thursday at 10:00am on WPVM 103.7 FM, or right here on wpvmfm.org.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, June 8, 2017. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Steven Samuels, Jane Hallstrom and Cody Magouirk of The Magnetic Theatre’s American Arcade.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, June 1, 2017. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guest: Grace Siplon of Montford Park Players’ Taming of the Shrew.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, May 25, 2017. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Mike Vaniman and Martha Hogenboom of The Autumn Players’ All My Sons.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, May 18, 2017. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Jeff Messer, Jenn Russ and Michael Lilly of Parkway Playhouse’s On Golden Pond.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, May 11, 2017. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Sonia D’Andrea and Adrian Suskauer of Montford Park Players’ Timon of Athens.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, May 4, 2017. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Elissa Peragine and Kier Klepzig of Ellipsis Theatre Company’s The Realistic Joneses.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, April 27, 2017. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Ms Tippin and Ryan Madden of Anam Cara Theatre Company’s Prairie Fire.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, April 13, 2017. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Henry Williamson and Samantha Lebrocq of Mountain Art Theatre’s Stupid Fucking Bird.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, April 6, 2017. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Christy Montesdeoca and John Mendenhall of Attic Salt Theatre Company’s The Nerd.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, March 30, 2017. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Rodney Smith and Troy Burnette of SuperHappy Production’s SuperHappy Radio Adventure Hour.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, March 23, 2017. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Robert Dale Walker, Maximilian Kroger and Timmy Johnson of The Actor’s Center of Asheville’s This is our Youth.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, March 9, 2017. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Scott Keel and Devyn Ray of Montford Park Players’ The Merchant of Venice.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, March 2, 2017. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Rodney Smith and Cody Magouirk of The Magnetic Theatre’s Terry Tempest: The Final Interview.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, February 23, 2017. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Jenna Tamisiea, Phillipe Coquet and Ryan Madden of Anam Cara Theatre Company’s Pulse.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, February 16, 2017. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guest: Stephanie Hickling-Beckman of Different Strokes PAC’s The Submission.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, February 9, 2017. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Cary Nichols and Kier Klepzig of HART’s God of Carnage.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, February 2, 2017. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guest: Steve Samuels of The Magnetic Theatre’s Money and How To Make It.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, January 26, 2017. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Jim Julien and some fringe types of The 15th Annual Asheville Fringe Arts Festival.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, January 19, 2017. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Henry Williamson and Samantha Lebrocq of Mountain Art Theatre’s Romeo & Juliet.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, January 12, 2017. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Kathleen Hahn and Steve Samuels of The Magnetic Theatre’s The Great American Strip Off!

Asheville Theater Radio Show, January 5, 2017. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Strother Stingly and Karen Covington-Yow of 35below’s The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!).

Asheville Theater Radio Show, December 15, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Bunn of Asheville Community Theatre phones in to discuss “Snowbound” and everything coming up for ACT in 2017.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, December 8, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Scott Keel, Devyn Ray and Kevin Norris of Montford Park Players’ Day with Dickens/A Christmas Carol. Also, a glorious rant by Jeff!

Asheville Theater Radio Show, December 1, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Steven Samuels and Jim Julien of The Magnetic Theatre’s 45th Annual Bernstein Family Christmas Spectacular.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, November 17, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Adam Jack Arthur and Troy Burnette of SuperHappy Productions help make this our most pointless show EVER!

Asheville Theater Radio Show, November 10, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Scott Keel and Devyn Ray of Montford Park Players’ Julius Caesar.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, November 3, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Marci Bernstein and Trinity Smith of Attic Salt Theatre Company’s How I Learned to Drive.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, October 27, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Rodney Smith of Different Strokes’ The Night of the Living Dead.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, October 20, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Steve Lloyd, Julie Kinter and Dwight Chiles of HART’s The Mystery of Irma Vep.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, October 13, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Jerry Crouch, Christy Montesdeoca and Steve Parkin of Asheville Community Theatre’s Sweeney Todd.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, October 6, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Adam Jack Arthur and Jillian Summers of SuperHappy Production’s SuperHappy Trivia Challenge.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, September 29, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Steven Samuels and Cody McGuirk of The Magnetic Theatre’s When Jekyll Met Hyde.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, September 22, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Blythe Coons and Willie Repoley of Immediate Theatre Company’s Grounded.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, September 15, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Back-to-School Special! Guests: Lise Kloeppel and some of her students from UNC-Asheville.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, September 8, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Interactive Theater Special! Guests: Joe Carroll and Chase McNeill of Conundrum, No Regets Improv, et. al.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, September 1, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Stephanie Hickling Beckman and Scott Keel of Different Strokes Performing Arts Collective’s Rasheeda Speaking.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, August 25, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Lucia Del Vecchio and Steven Samuels of The Magnetic Theatre’s Off the Rails.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, August 18, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Toni Sherwood and Chelsey Lee Gaddy of Comedy Insight’s The Red Pill Diaries.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, August 11, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Adam Arthur and Rodney Smith of SuperHappy Productions’ Olde Virden’s SuperHappy Trivia Challenge.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, August 4, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Scott Keel and Trinity Smith Keel of Montford Park Players’ Measure for Measure.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, July 28, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Tom Chalmers and Lindsey Lee of 35below’s Listen to This.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, July 21, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guest: Nat Allister of Fox and Beggar Theatre’s Tarrocco.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, July 14, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guest: Rodney Smith of The Magnetic Theatre’s Capital Liar.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, July 7, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guest: Jason Williams of Montford Park Players’ Titus Andronicus.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, June 30, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Marlene Thompson and James Allen of Blacklist Improv’s The Hootenannay: A Night of Homegrown Comedy.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, June 23, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Cary Nichols and Kier Klepzig of HART’s Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, June 16, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guest: Jerry Crouch of Asheville Community Theatre’s La Cage aux Folles.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, June 9, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Andrew Gall and Shelby Ashley of Parkway Playhouse’s The Ballad of Frankie Silver.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, June 2, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Stephanie Hickling Beckman, Kirby Gibson and Drex Ryan of Different Strokes Performing Arts Collective’s The Mountaintop.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, May 26, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Rose Lyn Katz and Mike Yow of The Autumn Players’ Good People.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, May 19, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Jane Hallstrom and Henry Williamson III of The Magnetic Theatre’s Death of a Salesman.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, May 12, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guest: Scott Keel and Adrian Suskauer of Montford Park Players’ The Asheville Shakespearience.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, May 5, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guest: Betsy Puckett of Asheville Community Theatre’s I’ll Eat You Last.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, April 28, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Sophie Yates and Tippin of Warren Wilson College’s Fuddy Meers.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, April 21, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guest: Erin Schmidt of Bright Star Touring Theatre’s The Secret Garden.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, April 14, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Adam Arthur and Rodney Smith of Olde Virden’s Super Happy Trivia Challenge.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, April 7, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guest: John Preston Mendenhall of Asheville Community Theatre’s The Man Who Came to Dinner.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, March 24, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guest: Scott Keel of Montford Park Players’ The Dark Lady of the Sonnets and Upstart Crow.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, March 17, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Lilly Mills and Mike Yow of Bioflyer Production’s Next to Normal.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, March 10, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guest: Garrett Funk of Attic Salt Theatre Company’s All in the Timing.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, March 3, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Steph Hickling-Beckman, Sean David Robinson and Lucia Del Vecchio of Different Strokes Performing Arts Collective’s Glengarry Glen Ross.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, February 25, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Rodney Smith and Tippin of Warren Wilson College’s Marisol.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, February 18, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Lise Kloppel, Bjorn Goller and Landry Bohn of UNCA Drama Department’s Twilight: Los Angeles: 1992.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, February 11, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guest: Trissa King of Asheville Community Theatre’s Seussical, the Musical.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, February 4, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Erinn Hartley and Missy Bell of Anam Cara Theatre Company’s Accordion Time Machine: In-laws and Outlaws.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, January 28, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Steven Samuels and Julian Vorus of The Magnetic Theatre’s Mothertongue.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, January 21, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guest: Scott Walters, Professor of Drama at UNCA and writer for “The Clyde Fitch Report”and Huffington Post.”

Asheville Theater Radio Show, January 14, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Chelsey Lee Gaddy and Chris Allison of 35below’s “Oleanna.”

Asheville Theater Radio Show, January 7, 2016. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Richard Handy and Mary Williams of NYS3 LEAD Production’s “The Vagina Monologues,” et. al.

Asheville Theater Radio Show, December 31, 2015. WPVM 103.7 FM. Guests: Daniel Hensley and Isaac Fulk of Hendersonville Community Theatre’s “Ordinary Days,” as well as the Asheville theater community’s year-end wish list.

