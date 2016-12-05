A Better World (Live)

Hosted by: McNair Ezzard

Genre: New Age /Spirituality

A Better World – Host McNair Ezzard

A Better World provides an in-depth look into the people and organizations, locally, nationally and internationally, who are working to create a world that works for everyone. Whether it be those who are working in the areas of hunger and poverty, social and economic justice, healthcare, education, housing, restoration of the environment or those people and organizations who bring a fresh perspective to spirituality – “A Better World” features positive interviews with people who are making a difference.

Show #56 – Krishnamurti Foundation of America – July 6, 2017 Guest: Jaap Sluijter, Executive Director, Krishnamurti Foundation of America. Jaap Sluijter talks about Jiddu Krishnamurti, the man and the teachings. J Krishnamurti is regarded by many as one of the greatest philosophical and spiritual teachers of the last century. Although first discovered by the Theosophists in 1910, and thought to be the World Teacher for the coming time, in 1929 Krishnamurti renounced any plan to promote him as this Teacher. Instead, he traveled the world for the rest of his life teaching others about how they could be free and how they could transform themselves and society through self-knowledge and awareness. Jaap talks about Krishnamurti’s teachings about awareness, self-development, the role of thought, the fear of death and much more. www.kfa.org http://wpvmfm.org/archives/A%20Better%20World/betterworld-20170706.mp3 Show #55 – Just Economics–creating sustainable livelihoods – June 29, 2017 Guest: Vicki Meath, Executive Director. Just Economics is a Western North Carolina economic justice advocacy organization, whose mission is to educate, advocate, and organize for a just and sustainable local economy that works for everyone, where everyone has an opportunity to have the basics necessities for living. Vicki speaks about the efforts of Just Economics that reflects a belief in the inherent worth and dignity of all people, and a belief in the value of a sharing and cooperative community in which all can participate. Just Economics works to ensure that everyone who is willing and able to contribute shares in the ability to live well, build assets, and enjoy the fruits of their labor. www.justeconomicswnc.org http://wpvmfm.org/archives/A%20Better%20World/betterworld-20170629.mp3 Show #54 – Transmission Meditation, A World Service – June 22, 2017 Guests: Betsy Whitfill and Dan Dougherty. Betsy and Dan discuss the general topic of meditation, how to get started and its benefits for the practitioner. They also discuss Transmission Meditation, a simple, but powerful, group meditation that provides both a dynamic service to the world and is a means of personal spiritual development. They also talk about the origins of Transmission Meditation, guidelines for practice, its practice by groups around the world and its relation to the coming of the Masters of Wisdom and the World Teacher. www.transmissionmeditation.org https://wpvmfm.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/Transmission-Meditation.mp3 Show #53 – The Center for Development in Central America – June 15, 2017 Guest: Sarah Woodard, staff member at The Center for Development in Central America (CDCA). CDCA is a project of the Jubilee House Community, Inc., a non-profit organization, whose mission is to address the needs of poverty in Central America. Sarah talks about the work of CDCA, which takes place primarily in Nicaragua, the third poorest country in the Americas. CDCA works with the people in the areas of sustainable agriculture, sustainable economic development, health care and education. CDCA began their work in Ciudad Sandino in 1994, the most densely populated city in Nicaragua, a place where refugees from natural disasters and violence come to find a better life. www.jhc-cdca.org https://wpvmfm.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/Center-for-Development-in-C-America.mp3 Show #52 – Physicians for a National Health Program – June 8, 2017 Guest: Dr. Jessica Schorr Saxe. Dr. Saxe speaks about the need and prospects for a single-payer healthcare system for the United States. Dr. Saxe has served as chair of Health Care Justice NC, a chapter of Physicians for a National Health Program (PNHP), a research and educational organization consisting of 20,000 health care professionals, including physicians, who support a single-payer national health insurance. PNHP seeks to educate physicians and other health professionals regarding the benefits of a single-payer system–including health insurance for the 30 million people in the United States who have no insurance. www.pnhp.org

Show #50 – The Hunger Project – May 25, 2017

Guest: John Coonrod, Executive Vice President. John discusses world hunger and the mission of The Hunger Project. Founded in 1977, The Hunger Project is a global, non-profit, strategic organization committed to the sustainable end of world hunger. Their vision is a world where every woman, man and child leads a healthy, fulfilling life of self-reliance and dignity. The Hunger Project empowers women and men throughout South Asia, Africa and Latin America to be the agents of their own development to overcome hunger and poverty. www.thp.org

Show #49 – Lenoir-Rhyne University – Center for Graduate Studies – May 18, 2017

Lenoir-Rhyne University – Center for Graduate Studies. Guests: Michael Dempsey, Ed.D, Dean and Director Center for Graduate Studies; Dr. Keith McDade, professor in the Master of Arts in Sustainability Studies; Dr. Kimberly Price, professor in the Master of Public Health program. Join these professors as they discuss: public health; sustainability; the state of college education; student debt; and much more, including Lenoir-Rhyne’s growing impact on the Asheville area through educational offerings and community engagement. www.lr.edu/asheville

Show #48 – All Souls Counseling Center and Mental Health Awareness Month – May 11, 2017

Guests: Dr. Rhea Cravens and Phil Ramsey, LFMT. Dr. Cravens and Phil Ramsey are professional therapists who provide mental health counseling at All Souls Counseling Center (ASCC). Join them as they talk about mental health issues and the path to healing; Mental Health Awareness Month; and the work of ASCC, a non-profit mental health counseling center that provides counseling to uninsured and underinsured residents of Western North Carolina. www.allsoulscounseling.org

Show #47 – Green Opportunities – May 4, 2017

Guest: Joseph “J” Hackett, Executive Director. Green Opportunities (GO) is a non-profit organization with a mission to improve families, communities and environmental health by connecting youth and adults from low-income neighborhoods to sustainable employment opportunities, through job training, placement and support. Community engagement projects include the Southside Kitchen, Southside Community Garden, the Joy Club, and bringing the Y’s Healthy Living Mobile Market to the Edington Center monthly. www.greenopportunities.org

Show #46 – 350.org – April 27, 2017

Guest: Jenny Marienau, US Campaigns Director for 350.org, a worldwide grassroots climate movement that operates on three principles – the fight against climate change is a fight for justice; different people and organizations have to collaborate to solve the climate issue; mass mobilizations bring change. Jenny talks about 350.org and its goals of: helping to build a new, more equitable low-carbon economy; working to keep carbon in the ground; pressuring governments into limiting emissions. She speaks of the environmental movement in midst of the current administration in Washington and the People’s Climate March. www.350.org

Show #45 – Amnesty International – April 20, 2017

Guest: Geoffrey Mock, Middle East expert with Amnesty International. Geoffrey talks about the mission of Amnesty International – a global movement of people working to fight injustice and promote human rights. Whether it be addressing the violations of refugee and migrant rights, children and women’s rights, or documenting torture or the atrocities of war, staff and volunteers of Amnesty International are tirelessly working on behalf of those who suffer human rights injustice at the hands of individuals and governments. www.amnestyusa.org

Show #44 – Civil Rights, poverty and economic opportunity – April 13, 2017

Guest: Al Whitesides. Long-time civil rights activist. A native of Asheville Al was involved as a teenager with ASCORE (Asheville Student Committee on Racial Equality), a group of young people who worked to bring an end to segregation in local institutions and businesses. He attended what is now North Carolina Central University where he remained engaged in civil rights. He ended up returning to Asheville where he had a long career as a businessman. He continues to work on community issues and was recently elected as the first African-American to serve on the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners.

Show #43 – Prison Ashram Project and Human Kindness Foundation – April 6, 2017

Guests: Sita Lozoff, co-founder of the Prison Ashram Project and co-director Human Kindness Foundation (HKF). John Collins, Board of Directors, HKF. In 1987, the HKF was formed to operate the Prison-Ashram Project, which was started in 1973 by Sita and her late husband, Bo Lozoff, author of We’re All Doing Time. Based on the three principles of live simply, devote your life to service and spend time every day in spiritual practice, HKF offers much needed hope and a path to spiritual growth for incarcerated individuals. www.humankindness.org

Show #42 – Physicians for Social Responsibility – March 30, 2017

Guest: Dr. Terry Clark and Brita Clark. Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR). For over 50 years PSR has worked to protect human life from some of the gravest threats to health and survival – nuclear war and nuclear arms proliferation, nuclear power, toxic chemicals and climate change. With a strong medical voice, PSR also advocates to reduce the role of the armed forces to settle conflict, stressing instead, diplomacy and the rule of law as the strategies for conflict resolution. For its efforts to build public pressure to reverse the nuclear arms race, it shared the 1985 Nobel Peace Prize with IPPNW, the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War. www.psr.org

Show #41 – Immigrant Communities: Concerns, Realities, and Rights – March 23, 2017

Guest: Thalia Hoy, with Pisgah Legal Services. A different approach to immigrants and immigration policy in the United States has left many immigrants living in fear and uncertainty. As part of Pisgah Legal Services, Thalia works to help eligible immigrants obtain work and secure legal status, as well as help them obtain food and housing. In addition, Thalia is working to educate members of the immigrant community, and the public at large, about immigrant rights and the current environment regarding detention and deportation. www.pisgahlegal.org

Show #40 – The Campaign for Southern Equality – March 16, 2017

Guests: Aaron Sarver, Communications Director and Britney Nesbit, Community Organizer with The Campaign for Southern Equality (CSE). The southern United States hosts one third of all LGBTQ Americans. Yet across the area, they go without basic legal protections and live with vigorous opposition to their rights. CSE serves a vital function for the LGBTQ community. Whether it is in Mississippi, North Carolina or points in between, CSE advocates and supports individuals in the LGBTQ community and works to ensure that they enjoy the same rights and privileges as other American citizens. www.southernequality.org

Show #39 – Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity – March 2, 2017

Guests: Andy Barnett, Executive Director – Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity and Shannon Kauffman – Homeowner Selection Coordinator. As part of the larger Habitat for Humanity International, the Asheville Area Habitat was the first Habitat affiliate in North Carolina. Since 1983, the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity (AAHH) has made it possible for over 1,350 adults and children to have safe and decent housing. AAHH has constructed 295 new homes and repaired over 170 homes. Offering ‘a hand up, not a hand out,’ AAHH operates on the basic principle that every woman, man and child has a right to have a safe and durable place to live. www.ashevillehabitat.org

Show #38 – Literacy Council of Buncombe County – February 23, 2017

Guests: Erin Sebelius – Program Director for English for Speakers of Other Languages and Lily Contorer – Program Director for Adult Education/ Augustine Project. For over 30 years the Literacy Council has been working to increase comprehensive literacy and English language skills for community members with low literacy skills. In a county where 1 in 10 adults struggle to read at a basic level and 10% of adults lack a high school diploma, the staff and volunteers of the Literacy Council of Buncombe County are successfully helping to create a community where literacy is valued and achievable. www.litcouncil.com

Show #37 – Refugee Resettlement – February 16, 2017

Guests: Bobby King and Jim Chatham. Bobby was the former Executive Director of Refugee Family Services in Clarkston, Georgia. He now serves as a volunteer in refugee resettlement with the International Rescue Committee. Jim Chatham is the former pastor of Highland Presbyterian Church in Louisville, Kentucky and was involved in the founding of Kentucky Refugee Ministries (KRM) in 1990. Jim is editor of the book, Faith Grows by Risk, stories from KRM’s life written by staff, volunteers, and refugees. www.rescue.org

Show #36 – Michael J. Carter from the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Swannanoa Valley – February 9, 2017

Guest: Michael J. Carter – minister at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Swannanoa Valley. Michael is s graduate of Union Theological Seminary in New York and an ordained interfaith minister. He is an accomplished author and has written two books related to the subject of UFOs and religion – Alien Scriptures: Extraterrestrials in the Holy Bible and A New World If You Can Take it: God, Extraterrestrials, and the Evolution of Human Consciousness. He has also written The Metaphysics of Spiritual Healing and The Power of Affirmative Prayer. www.michaeljscarter.com

Show #35 – Earthjustice – February 2, 2017

Guest: Marianne Engelman Lado – former Senior Staff Attorney with Earthjustice and now Visiting Clinical Professor of Law at Yale Law School where she has launched a new Environmental Justice Clinic. Earthjustice is the country’s largest nonprofit environmental law organization, working to hold those people and organizations accountable who break the nation’s laws. They representing all their clients free of charge and pursue three goals: enforce laws that protect natural spaces and wildlife; fight to keep communities healthier places to live; fight for clean energy and a healthy climate. www.earthjustice.org

Show #34 – UFOs and the Space Brothers – January 26, 2017

Guest: Gerard Aartsen. Gerard is an author, speaker and researcher from the Netherlands who writes about UFOs and the extraterrestrial presence on earth from his background as a student of the Ageless Wisdom teaching. His books have been published in various languages and his articles appear in magazines around the world. His books include Here to Help: UFOs and the Space Brothers; Priorities for a Planet in Transition – The Space Brothers’ Case for Justice and Freedom; and George Adamski – A Herald for the Space Brothers. www.bgapublications.nl

Show #33 – Four Seasons Compassion for Life – January 19, 2017

Guests: Maureen Williams, RN and Regional Director and Steve Mills, Caplain. Four Seasons, Compassion for Life, through its hospice and palliative care services, provides quality care and support to patients and their families – those facing serious illness and those going through the last phases of their life. Patient-centered care is delivered which addresses the whole person -body, mind and spirit. Four Seasons had its beginnings as the Hospice of Henderson County, which served its first patient in 1981. It now serves people in eleven counties of Western North Carolina. www.fourseasonscfl.org

Show #32 – Citizen’s Climate Lobby – January 12, 2017

Guest: Steffi Rausch, Citizens’ Climate Lobby-Asheville Chapter. CCL is a non-partisan, grassroots advocacy organization that focuses its work on national policies that will have a positive effect on climate change. They work to build relationships with elected officials, the media and their local communities in a effort to create a broad, sustainable foundation for climate action that crosses all political persuasions and all geographic regions. By focusing on shared values rather than partisan divisions, they empower Climate Lobby supporters to work towards the adoption of fair, effective, and sustainable climate change solutions. www.citizensclimatelobby.org

Show #31 – Aura Freedom International – January 5, 2017

Guest: Marissa Kokkoros, Director of Aura Freedom International – a Canadian charity that advances the human rights of women and girls in Canada and beyond, working to fight human trafficking, gender inequality and gender-based violence. Following the earthquake in Nepal a few years back, Marissa was the founder of “Female Friendly Spaces” that helped thousands of women come together for safety following the devastation. Aura Freedom has also initiation the Human Trafficking Awareness for Canadian Youth program, which seeks to educate youth in schools and elsewhere about the dangers and extreme prevalence of human trafficking and sexual exploitation right in Canada. www.aurafreedom.org

Show #30 – Active Peace: A Mindful Path to a Nonviolent World – December 22, 2016

Guest: Scott Brown, Active Peace: A Mindful Path to a Nonviolent World. Violence in our world is the core problem we face, and yet who is talking about real solutions? Scott Brown addresses the root cause of violence, the illusion of separateness, and the path that one can take to the experience of true interrelatedness. Based on a life a service, Scott offers a pragmatic message of how to make and live peace in a world ravaged by violence. www.4activepeace.com

Show #29 – Share International Magazine – December 15, 2016

Guest: Monte Leach, U.S. Editor – Share International Magazine. Share International magazine is a monthly magazine, except bimonthly in January/February and July/August, that brings together two directions of contemporary thought, the political and spiritual. It seeks to show the synthesis underlying the social, political, economic and spiritual changes now unfolding on a worldwide scale. It presents information and news about Maitreya, the World Teacher and His priorities in order to create a world at peace and to save the environment. www.share-international.org/magazine

Show #28 – One Child’s Village: A Global Orphans Foundation – December 8, 2016

Guest: Todd Lorentz, co-managing director, One Child’s Village. One Child’s Village is an Edmonton-based charity whose primary goal is to provide support for HIV/AIDS orphans in Africa. Working primarily in the Kawangware slums of Nairobi, Kenya, One Child’s Village provides the conditions, training and resources that are needed for children affected by the negative influence of HIV/AIDS. Through provision of resources that include education, medicine, food, clean water and sanitation the affected children are able to achieve physical, emotional, psychological and spiritual well-being. www.onechildsvillage.org

Show #27 – Entrepreneurship in Asheville and Talent Jam – December 1, 2016

Guests: Tom Ryan, Asheville’s Kaufmann Entrepreneur-in-Residence and Daniel Kairoff, Creative Director for Talent Jam. Tom and Daniel discuss entrepreneurship and what it means to be an entrepreneur and make it in business in the local ecosystem.They also discuss the upcoming Talent Jam, an event designed to encourage connections between local talent and the entrepreneurs, businesses, and startups that need them. www.talentjam.com

Show #26 – The ManKind Project – November 17, 2016

Guests: Drew Potter and Darryl Hansome from The ManKind Project. The ManKind Project is a nonprofit training and educational organization presenting experiential personal development programs for men. It is a global network of peer-facilitated men’s groups that supports men in leading lives of authenticity, integrity and service. The ManKind Project seeks to help men understand the true meaning of mature masculinity while at the same time helping them to learn new ways to comprehend feelings, resolve conflict, and challenge old habits that no longer work. www.ashevillemkp.org

Show #25 – Homeward Bound of Western North Carolina – November 10, 2016

Guests: Jim Lowder, Acting Executive Director, Homeward Bound. Derek Towle, Program Director, A-Hope Day Center. Homeward Bound is a nonprofit organization working to end homelessness in Buncombe and Henderson Counties. Operating from a belief in the “Housing First” model – a national best practice for ending homelessness – Homeward Bound seeks to help those community members who are the most vulnerable among us. Homeward Bound believes that a safe, decent and affordable home is a basic human right. A-Hope Day Center is just one of the programs Homeward Bound provides to assist those in need. www.homewardboundwnc.org

Show #24 – Buncombe County Family Justice Center – November 3, 2016

Guest: Julie D. Klipp Nicholson, Family Justice Center Coordinator. The Buncombe County Family Justice Center is a confidential place of refuge for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and elder abuse. Assistance from professionals such as law enforcement, attorneys, nurses, counselors and case managers can help victims figure out how to find security and be able to move forward with hope. FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER

Show #23 – Loving Food Resources – October 27, 2016

Guest: Nancy Gavin, Executive Director and Katie Adams, Board Member – Loving Food Resources. Founded in 1991 the mission of Loving Food Resources is to provide food, health, and personal care items to people in 18 Western North Carolina counties who are living with HIV/AIDS or those in home hospice care with any diagnosis. Loving Food Resources is a volunteer-driven nonprofit, with over 150 volunteers. Community support enables Loving Food Resources to serve more than 90 clients each week at the self-select food pantry.The total number of clients served by Loving Food Resources is over 200 people. www.lovingfood.org

Show #22 – Asheville Insight Meditation – October 20, 2017

Guest: Ronya Banks, Founder and lead teacher and Kate Freeman, teacher at the Asheville Insight Meditation community – an inclusive community of diverse individuals who nurture and support the practice of insight Meditation and its integration into daily life. It is a dogma-free meditation environment that offers Classical and modern Buddhist teachings (particularly in the Theravada tradition) and other occasions to learn and grow through participation in half-day retreats, workshops, the Buddhist book club and community volunteer opportunities. www.ashevillemeditation.com

Show #21 – Chinese Medicine – October 13, 2016

Guest: Phil Ramsey. Chinese Medicine Practitioner and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist. Phil become a licensed marriage and family therapist through Appalachian State University in 2000. Later, seeing the potential for Chinese medicine as a way to also help others, he graduated from the Daoist Traditions College of Medical Arts in Asheville. Phil is currently a therapist and Chinese Medicine practitioner in the Asheville area.

Show #20 – Jubilee! Community – October 6, 2016

Guest: Howard Hanger, Minister and Founder of Jubilee! Community, a community of faith in Asheville ‘committed to compassion and in the world at large.’ Jubilee teaches love and respect for all living things, acceptance of the wisdom of all religious traditions, compassion through open-heartedness, forgiveness, that we are all sons and daughters of God and that God continually calls us out to be who we are really meant to be. Howard is also the founder of Hanger Hall, A School for Girls, one of less than ten schools in the United States solely for middle school girls. www.jubileecommunity.org

Show #19 – Blue Ridge Pride Center – September 22, 2016

Guest: Michael-David Carpenter, President, Blue Ridge Pride Center. The Blue Ridge Pride Center was formed in 2009 as a non-profit organization dedicated to informing and educating the public about the history and diversity of the Western North Carolina LGBTQ community. It seeks to increase public awareness of the LGBTQ community to eliminate homophobia, transphobia and discrimination. Blue Ridge Pride Center holds an annual Blue Ridge Pride Festival in Asheville. Michael-David discusses the mission of the Blue Ridge Pride Center, misconceptions about the LGBTQ community, tolerance and HB2 and more. www.blueridgepride.org

Show #18 – International Day of Peace – September 15, 2016

Guests: Colin Neiburger from Peace is Possible and Rachael Bliss from WNC 4 Peace. The International Day of Peace was first recognized by the U.N. General Assembly in 1981. It is held each year on September 21st will be the thirty-fifth year that the world has commemorated the International Day of Peace. It is a day “devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples.” Rachael and Colin talk about Peace Day, what it means and what events are happening in and around the Asheville area to commemorate this special time. They also discuss the Peace Maker of the Year Award. www.wnc4peace.com. www.peaceispossiblenc.org

Show #17 – Human Rights and the Refugee Crisis – September 8, 2016

Mark Gibney is the Belk Distinguished Professor at UNC Asheville and the Raoul Wallenberg Visiting Chair of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law at Lund University (Sweden). His most recent book are The Handbook of Human Rights; and Watching Human Rights: The 101 Best Films. He is also author of the book, The Global Refugee Crisis. Mark also serves as a Consultant with the Peace Research Institute of Oslo, Center for the Study of Civil War. https://politicalscience.unca.edu/faces/faculty/gibney

Show #16 – YWCA of Asheville and Western North Carolina – September 1, 2016

Guest: Beth Maczka, Chief Executive Officer YWCA of Asheville and Western North Carolina. The YWCA has been active in eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all in Western North Carolina for a over a century. Its programs involve addressing inequities and disparities created by institutional racism, supporting and advocating for and with women. The YWCA is supportive of initiatives that contribute to the elimination of racism: eliminating racial profiling, improving immigrant rights, strengthening affirmative action, reducing hate crimes and providing education on racism and its elimination. www.ywcaofasheville.org

Show #15 – Globalization and the World Economy – August 25, 2016

Guest: James Quilligan. James is an international economist and has been an analyst and administrator in the field of international development since 1975. He has served as policy advisor and writer for many international politicians and leaders, including Pierre Trudeau, Willy Brandt, Jimmy Carter, and Tony Blair. James was a policy advisor and press secretary for the Brandt Commission (1978-1984) and the co-founder and policy development director of the Coalition for the Global Commons. www.kosmosjournal.org/contributor/james-bernard-quilligan

Show #14 – All Souls Counseling Center – August 11, 2016

Guests: Phil Ramsey and Barbara Kruszewski, therapists at All Souls Counseling Center (ASCC). ASCC is a nonprofit grass roots organization that provides quality mental health counseling to the uninsured and underinsured people of Western North Carolina. Since its opening in 2000, ASCC has provided professional counseling to well over 13,000 people. With a dedicated group of professionally licensed therapists, ASCC seeks to provide help to those people who have nowhere else to turn. www.allsoulscounseling.org

Show #13 – Pisgah Legal Services – August 4, 2016

Guests: Jim Barrett, Executive Director. Shoshana Fried – Justice For All Project. Founded in 1978 Pisgah Legal Services is a nonprofit organization that provides free civil legal aid to Western North Carolina’s most vulnerable people. In their efforts to pursue justice by providing legal assistance and advocacy services are provided to more than 15,000 people annually. The staff and volunteers at Pisgah Legal Services help to protect consumers against fraud, stop domestic violence, assist immigrants and much more. The Justice For All Project serves low-income immigrants, helping them to obtain legal immigration and/or work authorization status. www.pisgahlegal.org

Show #12 – Asheville Poverty Initiative – July 21, 2016

Guests: Reverend Shannon Spencer and Ben Cohan, Asheville Poverty Initiative facilitates opportunities for community building and personal encounters where the “the poor” of our community are heard and valued – seeking to challenge stereotypes and minimize fear that comes from an “us” and “them” attitude. The people at API believe that in learning from those most impacted by poverty, their work moves beyond charity to a changed community that works together to create a more just economic reality. www.ashevillepovertyinitiative.org

Show #11 – Plight of the Pollinators – July 14, 2016

Guest: Phyllis Stiles, Director of Bee City USA. Phyllis was named Pollinator Advocate of the United States in 2015 by the North American Pollinator Protection Campaign. While ‘Colony Collapse Disorder’ has brought attention to the plight of the honey bee, all pollinators are in trouble. Their numbers are decreasing at disturbing rates. Bee City USA works to make a difference in reversing the threat they face. ​Incorporated cities, towns, counties, communities and college campuses across America are joining in to make commitments to help these pollinators and become certified as Bee City USA affiliates or a Bee Campus USA. www.beecityusa.org

Show #10 – War Against The People Israel, The Palestinians and Global Pacification – July 7, 2016

Guest: Jeff Halper. Jeff is an American-born anthropologist, author, lecturer, and political activist who has lived in Israel since 1973. He is a co-founder of The People Yes! Network (TPYN) and the former Director of the Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions (ICAHD). Jeff is a frequent writer and speaker on the subject of nonviolent strategies to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. His latest book is War Against The People Israel, The Palestinians and Global Pacification. He was nominated for the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize by the American Friends Service Committee. www.icahd.org; www.tpyn.org

Show #9 – Near-death Experiences – June 30, 2016

Guests: Nancy Baumgarten, Director, Profound Awareness Institute and author of World’s In Collision – Near-death Experiences in WNC published in the Mountain Xpress April 13, 2016 and Dr. Robert Manasse, D.D.S., former Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Illinois – Chicago. Join Nancy and Dr. Manasse as they speak about the near death expeprience, an experience that, as Nancy writes in her article, millions of people have now had. Dr. Manasse, written about in World’s In Collision, speaks about his near death experience and the profound impact it had on his life. www.mountainx.com/living/worlds-in-collision-near-death-experiences-in-wnc

Show #8 – Center for Spiritual Living – June 16, 2016

Guest: Rev. Doctor John Waterhouse, co-minister at the Center for Spiritual Living in Asheville. He is the author of Five Steps to Freedom: An Introduction to Spiritual Mind Treatment and current President of Centers for Spiritual Living. Rev. Waterhouse has been studying, teaching and practicing Science of Mind principles for over 30 years. During his ministry he has held various leadership roles within United Centers for Spiritual Living (UCSL), including Dean of Holmes Institute Midwestern Campus, and President of United Clergy of Religious Science. www.cslasheville.org

Show #7 – Working for Peace in Western North Carolina – June 9, 2016

Guests: Rachael Bliss and Colin Neiburger from WNC 4 Peace. WNC 4 Peace is an organization working to build a culture of peace in Western North Carolina through: collaboration with other peace, justice and environmental groups; speaking for peace and justice in relationships locally and globally among people; nurturing a culture of peace and nonviolence. Colin Neiburger is also with Peace is Possible, NC, an organization supporting educational activities and public events promoting peace. wnc4peace.com. peaceispossiblenc.org.

Show #6 – Creation Care Alliance – May 26, 2016

Guests: Reverend Scott Hardin-Nieri, Director; Steering Committee members: Rabbi Justin Goldstein of Congregation Beth Israel and Maureen Linneman from Jubilee! Community Church. Creation Care Alliance of Western North Carolina is a network of congregations and people of faith who have joined together around a moral and spiritual call to preserve the integrity, beauty and health of God’s creation. They work to bring practical and hopeful solutions to their congregations and the broader secular community by engaging people through inspiration, education, service and advocacy. www.creationcarealliance.org

Show #5 – Elders Fierce for Justice – May 19, 2016

Guests: Steve Kaagan and Mahan Siler. The Elders Fierce for Justice (EFFJ) was formed in 2014. A group of citizens over the age of 65 that are motivated by a fierce dedication to social justice, with a focus on three challenges – climate disruption, suppression of children’s basic needs and persistent racism. EFFJ has expressed its commitment to these challenges through writing op-ed articles, intergenerational conversations, and involvement in a coalition of other community organizations working for racial justice. www.eldersfierceforjustice.org

Show #4 – Veninos, Inc Farmworker Health Program – May 5, 2016

Guests: Amy Schmidt, Executive Director and Jamie Holbrook, RN. The Vecinos Inc. Farmworker Health Program incorporated as a nonprofit organization in February 2004. Since beginning, Vecinos, Inc. has provided free medical outreach, case management and health education to some of the most vulnerable people living and working in Western North Carolina – migrant farmworkers and their families. Vecinos, Inc. is only one of two medical outreach units serving farmworkers in the state of NC, currently operating in Jackson, Macon, Swain, and Transylvania Counties. www.facebook.com/VecinosInc

Show #3 – Buncombe County Re-Entry Council – April 28, 2016

Guests: Brent Bailey Program Coordinator for the Buncombe County Re-entry Council (BCRC). Kathy LaMotte, Executive Director of the Equal Justice Collaborative. BCRC is comprised of 27 organizations and individuals who work cooperatively to serve and support the men and women returning to the community after incarceration. The Equal Justice Collaborative, a non-profit law firm dedicated to creating fairness in the criminal justice system. They provide services to inmates in North and South Carolina who lack the financial resources to access legal representation. www.buncombereentry.org and www.equaljusticecollaborative.org

Show #2 – MANNA FoodBank – April 21, 2017

Guests: Cindy Threlkeld, Executive Director and Rasheeda McDaniels from MANNA FoodBank. MANNA FoodBank has been a giver of hope by providing food to Western North Carolina residents since 1983. MANNA provides a much-needed service in 16 Western North Carolina counties by working with the food industry and 229 partner agencies. In 2015 they provided over 15.7 million pounds of food to those in need. MANNA helps over 13,000 people weekly and 107,000 people annually. www.mannafoodbank.org

Show #1 – Western North Carolina AIDS Project – April 7, 2016

Guests: Jeff Bachar, Executive Director; and Amanda Stem, Advocacy Supervisor and Conner Adams, Advocacy Assistant for the Western North Carolina AIDS Project (WNCAP). In operation since 1986 WNCAP serves the community in HIV/AIDS prevention, education and advocacy as well as helping people living with HIV to remain self-sufficient. Their work in 18 counties of Western North Carolina is guided by the belief that everyone should have equal access to health care and disease prevention. www.wncap.org

