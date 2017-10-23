A Better World, with host McNair Ezzard, provides an in-depth look at the people and organizations, locally, nationally and internationally, who are working to create a world that works for everyone. Whether it be in the areas of hunger and poverty, social and economic justice, healthcare, education, housing, restoration of the environment, or those people and organizations who bring a fresh perspective to spirituality, A Better World features positive interviews with people who are making a difference.



Thursdays 5-6 pm.

A Mindful Emergence, founded by Eddie LeShure and Margaret Kirschner, offers integrative wellness programs for individuals who are in recovery from addiction, from trauma, or who are suffering from major life stressors.

We offer classes, workshops, and private instruction that provide you with powerful tools to relieve distress, promote serenity, and enrich your daily life. Our integrative approach creates optimal well-being by addressing health on all levels: mental, emotional, and physical.

Mondays 7-8 pm.

Alternative Radio

Alternative Radio, established in 1986, is an award-winning weekly one-hour public affairs program offered free to all public radio stations in the U.S., Canada, Europe and beyond. AR provides information, analyses and views that are frequently ignored or distorted in corporate media. Our program airs on over 185 radio stations. With headquarters based in Boulder, Colorado and with only three paid staff, AR airs on nearly 200 radio stations.

Wednesday 9:00 am

Blaine Greenfield hosts this weekly show that focuses on positive news and information about both people and organizations in the Asheville area.

Dig! with Kim Clark A weekly radio show exploring the music of the 1960s: British Invasion, soul, psychedelia, garage, girl pop, regional hits, album cuts, b-sides, obscure 45s, and more Dig! Hour 1 Dig! Hour 2 The Food Fan with Stu Helm Fridays 5:00 – 6:00 pm

Flashpoints

An award winning front-line investigative news magazine, that focuses on human, civil and workers right, issues of war and peace, Global Warming, racism and poverty, and other issues. Hosted by Dennis J. Bernstein.

From the Vault

From the Vault is presented as part of the Pacifica Radio Archives Preservation and Access Project, funded in part by an award from the GRAMMY Foundation and the National Historical Publications and Records Commission at the National Archives and Records Administration, and past grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Ford Foundation, and the American Archive funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, along with the generous support of Pacifica Radio Listeners. We also thank our partners and collaborators at the Pop-Up Archive, Amara, Other Minds Archives, George Blood Audio, and the California Audio Visual Preservation Project.

In The Groove

Monday nights at 8:00 – 10:00 pm

Tune in every Monday night at 8:00pm to listen to the coolest Jazz radio show in the Carolinas. RUSS WILSON on WPVM 103.7 fm.

Land of the Sky with Brody Hunt

Le Show

Actor…author…director…comedian…musician…philosopher…political satirist…record-company owner…and one of the best “voices” in the business (just ask THE SIMPSONS), Harry Shearer is a comic personality and modern day renaissance man.

For the past two decades he has enjoyed enormous success and planted the fruits of his talents in the heads of millions worldwide thanks to his voice work for THE SIMPSONS, where he plays a stable of characters: most notably Mr. Burns, Smithers, and insufferable neighbour Ned Flanders.

Movie audiences will know Shearer best for his collaborations with Christopher Guest and friends. The most famous of these is the granddaddy of all mock-umentaries, THIS IS SPINAL TAP (with Rob Reiner and Michael McKean). The film revealed the concepts of spontaneously- combusting drummers and amps that go up to eleven. Spinal Tap – the band have enjoyed worldwide success performing live and five years ago stole the show at the Live Earth concert at Wembley, London. In 2009 Harry, Christopher and Michael reunited to tour an acoustic version of Spinal Tap songs as themselves in the Unwigged and Unplugged tour (which is available on DVD) and returned as Derek Smalls, Nigel Tufnel and David St. Hubbins to play Glastonbury and Wembley Arena with the volume turned up to eleven. Other Guest collaborations have included, A MIGHTY WIND and FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION.

Tuesday 8:00 – 10:00 pm

SAFE HARBOR

Sunday 10:00 – 11:00 pm

SoundCheck Radio

Thursday 3:00pm -5:00pm

SoundCheck Radio

Tuesday 3:00 – 5:00 pm

Our program was founded by Mark Bebawi on the eve of the “shock and awe” invasion of Iraq in 2003 in response to the poor quality of available news coverage at the time. Since then The Monitor has evolved into a weekly examination of consequential and under-reported news stories, including climate change, the global economy, corporate greed and malfeasance, torture, election fraud, foreign and domestic policy, government corruption, surveillance, September 11th and its repercussions, the military and militarization, human rights issues, and constitutional law. Guests of our program have ranged from Nobel Prize-winning economists to cartoonists and film makers, each bringing you a unique and expert opinion. Every week we bring to our listeners opinion and commentary from people like Marjorie Cohn, John W. Dean, Lou Dubose, Robert Fisk, Amy Goodman, Seymour Hersh, Jim Hightower, Arianna Huffington, Ray McGovern, Greg Palast, Jeremy Scahill, Helen Thomas, Katrina Vanden Heuvel, Gore Vidal, Naomi Wolf, Howard Zinn, and many others. We are also proud to have once welcomed Molly Ivins to our program.

The Shine Box

Tuesday 7:00 pm

Twice 5 Miles

Friday 9:00 – 10:00 am

Tuesdays 5:00 to 6:00pm