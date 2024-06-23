BEATPORT & A MESMERIZING SET

LULU by CLIFFORD SIMAK

In a seductive, sultry voice, we hear “How was that take off, boys?” Then the robot gets serious, telling the four astronauts that they are not returning to Earth, but are going off into space to elope. She is going to marry all four of them.

The men like the idea of a wife that can be programmed and follow their instructions, but of course they don’t like the idea of staying in space forever. But they find the robot’s alternative solution worse. I think the story would have been better if the robot had fallen in love with just one man, as happened to Wally Cox in the Twilight Zone episode, “With Love, From Agnes.” But I’m an old fashioned guy and get sentimental about one-man-one-computer relationships. (from “The Critical X Minus One” by Jim Fanisher)