New Morning Gallery, founded by John Cram in 1972, opened in Biltmore Village. Inspired by Bob Dylan lyrics, the gallery has been a haven for “Art for Living” and has grown to occupy a 12,000 square feet space. Visitors have fond memories of the gallery, with artwork becoming part of their family traditions.

The gallery represents thousands of American artisans, both local and national, with a constantly evolving inventory. Becky Gray’s ceramic whistles and Clyde Gobble’s innovative bacon cooker have been long-time favorites, while new artists like Jason Rojas bring fresh perspectives with modern, nature-inspired ceramics. The gallery also features a diverse range of items, from copper wall art and glass sculptures to folk furniture and whimsical clocks.