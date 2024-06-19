Grovewood Village, a historic site listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was once home to the weaving and woodworking operations of Biltmore Industries, a significant force in American craft and textiles. Founded by Edith Vanderbilt and two visionary teachers, Eleanor Vance and Charlotte Yale, this property offers a glimpse into a crucial part of Asheville’s history.
In 1917, Edith Vanderbilt sold Biltmore “Estate” Industries to Fred Loring Seely, the then-manager of the Grove Park Inn and son-in-law of Edwin Grove. Over the following years, Seely built six English-style cottages on the property to house the Industries’ weaving and woodworking operations. The business thrived, becoming one of the world’s largest handweaving industries.
Grovewood Village is situated within the historic weaving and woodworking complex of Biltmore Industries, a noteworthy enterprise in the history of American craft and textiles. At its peak in the late 1920s, under the leadership of Fred Loring Seely, Biltmore Industries had more than 40 looms in constant operation, producing some of the country’s finest handwoven wool fabric. The company’s products were shipped as far as China and Uruguay, and its clientele included notable figures such as Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, Helen Keller, and several U.S. presidents and first ladies.
Today, Grovewood Village serves as an arts and crafts destination, offering visitors an opportunity to step back in time and experience the rich heritage of Appalachian craftsmanship.
