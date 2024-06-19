Grovewood Village, a historic site listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was once home to the weaving and woodworking operations of Biltmore Industries, a significant force in American craft and textiles. Founded by Edith Vanderbilt and two visionary teachers, Eleanor Vance and Charlotte Yale, this property offers a glimpse into a crucial part of Asheville’s history.

In 1917, Edith Vanderbilt sold Biltmore “Estate” Industries to Fred Loring Seely, the then-manager of the Grove Park Inn and son-in-law of Edwin Grove. Over the following years, Seely built six English-style cottages on the property to house the Industries’ weaving and woodworking operations. The business thrived, becoming one of the world’s largest handweaving industries.

