Located in the heart of Asheville, the Center for Craft is dedicated to promoting the understanding of craft in the United States by supporting research, fostering critical conversations, and encouraging professional growth. Through seven national grant programs, the Center distributes $300,000 annually to makers, curators, and scholars, validating the study and practice of craft by providing essential resources and facilitating craft studies, exhibitions, and conferences. As the sole organization in the country serving as a catalyst for academic research in craft, the Center plays a vital role in advancing the field.
In addition to its grant programs, the Center hosts national meetings, curates exhibitions (such as the recent “In Times of Seismic Sorrows,” showcasing the works of Rena Detrixhe and Tali Weinberg), organizes lectures and workshops, and offers international residencies at its downtown Asheville headquarters.
The Center is providing the public with opportunities to explore its exhibitions through free, self-guided visits and budget-friendly tours. Visitors can book a 30-minute slot to discover the current exhibits, gain insights into the Center’s nationwide influence through their Craft Research Fund Study Collection, and engage in interactive activities. These unguided visits and guided tours are open to both Asheville residents and tourists from Tuesday to Friday, between 12 pm and 6 pm. While children under 12 can enter for free, it is important to register them using the “Kids Ticket” option. The National Craft Innovation Hub serves as an imaginative destination and resource for artists, researchers, curators, and the local community alike. These spaces act as a platform for exploring contemporary making practices within the evolving creative landscape of the 21st century.
67 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC 28801
Gallery and offices are open Mon–Sat, 10–6.