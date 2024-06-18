Located in the heart of Asheville, the Center for Craft is dedicated to promoting the understanding of craft in the United States by supporting research, fostering critical conversations, and encouraging professional growth. Through seven national grant programs, the Center distributes $300,000 annually to makers, curators, and scholars, validating the study and practice of craft by providing essential resources and facilitating craft studies, exhibitions, and conferences. As the sole organization in the country serving as a catalyst for academic research in craft, the Center plays a vital role in advancing the field.

In addition to its grant programs, the Center hosts national meetings, curates exhibitions (such as the recent “In Times of Seismic Sorrows,” showcasing the works of Rena Detrixhe and Tali Weinberg), organizes lectures and workshops, and offers international residencies at its downtown Asheville headquarters.