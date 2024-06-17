Rafael Guastavino Sr., renowned for his collaboration on the Biltmore House, passed away in 1908 at age 65 while completing the Basilica of Saint Lawrence in Asheville. This church remains the only building Guastavino fully designed and oversaw, reflecting his Spanish heritage through its baroque style.
Modeled after a 17th-century basilica in Guastavino’s native Valencia, the church features an immense elliptical dome and extensive tile vaulting throughout. Guastavino generously contributed all the tile, including decorative Spanish pieces, and funded nearly half the construction costs. He rests in a ceramic tomb within the basilica’s chapel, forever part of his architectural legacy.
The Basilica is open for visiting on these hours:
Monday, 11:00am-12:00pm
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 11:00am – 1:00pm
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 3:00pm – 5:00pm
The Swannanoa Valley Museum has recently taken a significant step forward by acquiring the Guastavino Alliance. This acquisition involves the creation of a dedicated committee within the museum, the SVM Guastavino Alliance Committee. The committee’s mission is to celebrate and promote the extraordinary legacy of Rafael Guastavino Sr. and Jr., whose architectural contributions span over 1,000 unique structures featuring tile vaulting and domes.
With Guastavino works found in 600 locations across 30 states and six countries, the committee aims to generate widespread public interest in preserving and appreciating this rich architectural heritage. By clicking the provided link, readers can discover more about the Guastavino Alliance and the lasting impact of the Guastavinos’ innovative designs.