The Asheville Art Museum, founded by artists and officially established in 1948, is dedicated to playing a crucial role in the development of both the community and individuals by offering lifelong opportunities for education and enrichment through visual arts. The newly constructed Museum, which opened its doors in November 2019, serves as a cultural, educational, and architectural centerpiece in downtown Asheville.

The Museum’s Collection and exhibitions delve into American art from the 20th and 21st centuries, showcasing works that demonstrate the evolution of American aesthetics and culture. Additionally, the Collection aims to preserve the artistic heritage of the Southern Appalachian region, reflecting the unique cultural blend found in Western North Carolina and exploring the reciprocal influence between Southern Appalachia and American art.