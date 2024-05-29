Asheville Art Museum
The Asheville Art Museum, founded by artists and officially established in 1948, is dedicated to playing a crucial role in the development of both the community and individuals by offering lifelong opportunities for education and enrichment through visual arts. The newly constructed Museum, which opened its doors in November 2019, serves as a cultural, educational, and architectural centerpiece in downtown Asheville.
The Museum’s Collection and exhibitions delve into American art from the 20th and 21st centuries, showcasing works that demonstrate the evolution of American aesthetics and culture. Additionally, the Collection aims to preserve the artistic heritage of the Southern Appalachian region, reflecting the unique cultural blend found in Western North Carolina and exploring the reciprocal influence between Southern Appalachia and American art.
The Asheville Art Museum annually showcases an impressive lineup of 15 to 20 extraordinary exhibitions and provides a diverse array of public programs suitable for visitors of all ages. To plan your visit and explore the comprehensive calendar of exhibitions and programs, please visit ashevilleart.org.
The Museum recognizes its location on the ancient, Southern Appalachian ancestral lands of the Cherokee Tribe and acknowledges that this region continues to be the home of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to this day. The Asheville Art Museum is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and has earned accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums.