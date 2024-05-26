Black Mountain College was a unique school in North Carolina that revolutionized arts education. Founded in 1933, it emphasized the importance of art in teaching observation, judgment, and action skills. The school had no grades, required courses, exams, or fees, and students and teachers lived and learned together. It attracted influential artists, composers, dancers, and poets, fostering collaboration and experimentation. The school became known for its groundbreaking performances, including the first happening, and for its innovative approaches to art and education. Although it closed in 1957, Black Mountain College left a lasting legacy of artistic freedom and collaboration.

