AN OPERA ANALYSIS

Our Business: The Future of Opera

The Giulio Gari Foundation was created to continue the legacy of Giulio Gari by recognizing and helping young singers. Through its annual International Vocal Competition and Reception, the foundation acknowledges exceptional vocal talents by awarding them with financial support, and mentorships and introducing them to the professionals in the world of opera.

The Foundation was the inspiration of the late Stephen De Maio and Licia Albanese, who admired Maestro Gari as an artist and a great humanitarian, along with the help and guidance of Mrs. Gloria Gari and their son, Glen R. Gary.

To date, The Giulio Gari Foundation has awarded over $750,000 to the most talented young opera singers.

The Future of Opera 2024 (S4 | E181)

The Future of Opera 2024 (S4 | E181)