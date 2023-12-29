This week, Governor General Mary Simon announced 78 new appointments to the Order of Canada. The honorees include a diverse group of industry leaders, authors, luthiers, artists, and journalists.

The appointments feature three “companions” of the Order, the highest level of recognition, alongside 15 officers—one being an honorary officer—and 59 members.

Ardyth Brott, C.M. stands out as the Executive Director of the Brott Music Festival. As the widow of the late conductor Boris Brott, she has been pivotal in establishing the festival, the National Academy Orchestra of Canada, and BrottOpera. The Brott Music Festival is noted as Ontario’s premier and Canada’s largest orchestral music festival, now celebrating its 36th year. Ardyth has also achieved literary success with her best-selling book, “Jeremy’s Decisions.”

Deantha Edmunds, C.M., a native of Corner Brook, developed her musical talents from a young age, drawing inspiration from her father’s choir experiences in Hopedale, Labrador. She has been recognized for her roles as a composer, mentor, and performer, with notable audiences including King Charles and Pope Francis.

Patricia Fraser, C.M., has been the Artistic Director of The School of Toronto Dance Theatre for almost three decades. She has played a crucial role in developing a supportive network for dance education in Canada.

Tim Jones, C.M., the former CEO of Artscape in Toronto, has significantly impacted Canada’s arts scene, contributing to the creation of cultural venues and affordable housing for artists. Currently leading Base31 in Prince Edward County, Jones continues to fuse arts, entertainment, and community development.

Linda Manzer, C.M., a renowned luthier from Almonte, Ontario, began her celebrated fifty-year career under the influence of Joni Mitchell. She apprenticed with Jean-Claude L’arrivée and Jimmy D’Aquisto, leading to innovations like the Pikasso guitar. Her recent Sunflower Guitar initiative has raised significant funds for Ukraine.

George Stroumboulopoulos, C.M., affectionately known as “Strombo,” is celebrated for his two-decade-long influence in music media. His career includes a variety of roles, from VJ on MuchMusic to hosting on CBC, Rogers, and Apple Music. He has been pivotal in showcasing emerging artists and remains a prominent figure in Canadian households.

Other distinguished recipients include filmmaker Peter Pearson, visual artist Yisa Akinbolaji, and musician and multiculturalism advocate Alfredo Caxaj.

For the complete list of honorees, see [HERE].