The U.S. stock market staged a remarkable rally in 2023, but 178 stocks in the S&P 500 were still down for the year.
Here’s a roundup of how well the 11 sectors of the S&P 500 fared, with broad indexes below:
|Healthcare
|2023 price change
|2022 price change
|Price change since end of 2021
|Forward P/E
|Forward P/E at end of 2022
|Forward P/E at end of 2023
|Information Technology
|56.4%
|-28.9%
|11.5%
|26.7
|20.0
|28.2
|Communication Services
|54.4%
|-40.4%
|-7.6%
|17.4
|14.3
|21.0
|Consumer Discretionary
|41.0%
|-37.6%
|-11.4%
|26.2
|21.7
|34.7
|Industrials
|16.0%
|-7.1%
|8.0%
|20.0
|18.7
|22.0
|Materials
|10.2%
|-14.1%
|-4.9%
|19.5
|15.8
|16.6
|Financials
|9.9%
|-12.4%
|-3.4%
|14.6
|13.0
|16.3
|Real Estate
|8.3%
|-28.4%
|-21.6%
|18.3
|16.9
|24.7
|Health Care
|0.3%
|-3.6%
|-3.3%
|18.2
|17.7
|17.3
|Consumer Staples
|-2.2%
|-3.2%
|-5.4%
|19.3
|20.6
|21.4
|Energy
|-4.8%
|59.0%
|51.8%
|10.9
|9.8
|11.1
|Utilities
|-10.2%
|-1.4%
|-11.4%
|15.9
|18.7
|20.4
|
S&P 500
SPX
|24.2%
|-19.4%
|0.4%
|19.7
|16.8
|21.6
|
Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJIA
|13.7%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|17.6
|16.6
|18.9
|
Nasdaq Composite
COMP
|43.4%
|-33.1%
|-3.5%
|26.9
|22.6
|32.0
|
Nasdaq-100
NDX
|53.8%
|-33.0%
|3.5%
|26.3
|20.9
|30.3
|Source: FactSet
All price changes in this article exclude dividends.
Because the 2023 rally followed a dismal 2022, the table includes price changes from the end of 2021, as well as forward price-to-earnings values based on current data and those at the end of 2022 and 2021.
Here are the 20 stocks in the S&P 500 whose prices fell the most in 2023:
|Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. Class A
|Ticker
|2023 price change
|2022 price change
|Price change since end of 2021
|Forward P/E
|Forward P/E at end of 2022
|Forward P/E at end of 2021
|Enphase Energy Inc.
|
ENPH,
-1.97%
|-50%
|45%
|-28%
|31.9
|48.8
|60.1
|FMC Corp.
|
FMC,
-0.41%
|-49%
|14%
|-43%
|14.1
|14.9
|14.2
|Dollar General Corp.
|
DG,
+0.30%
|-45%
|4%
|-42%
|18.3
|20.2
|21.2
|Moderna Inc.
|
MRNA,
+0.67%
|-45%
|-29%
|-61%
|N/A
|38.7
|9.3
|Pfizer Inc.
|
PFE,
|-44%
|-13%
|-51%
|12.5
|10.5
|9.7
|Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. Class A
|
EL,
-0.88%
|-41%
|-33%
|-60%
|45.6
|39.8
|46.4
|Paycom Software Inc.
|
PAYC,
-0.40%
|-33%
|-25%
|-50%
|25.4
|42.3
|73.9
|Albemarle Corp.
|
ALB,
-3.31%
|-33%
|-7%
|-38%
|11.2
|7.8
|38.9
|AES Corp.
|
AES,
-0.52%
|-33%
|18%
|-21%
|10.2
|16.4
|14.7
|Etsy Inc.
|
ETSY,
-1.06%
|-32%
|-45%
|-63%
|31.3
|44.9
|64.0
|V.F. Corp.
|
VFC,
-1.36%
|-32%
|-62%
|-74%
|10.5
|11.9
|20.4
|Illumina Inc.
|
ILMN,
-2.03%
|-31%
|-47%
|-63%
|152.3
|66.0
|90.2
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
|
WBA,
-1.84%
|-30%
|-28%
|-50%
|7.7
|8.1
|10.4
|Hormel Foods Corp.
|
HRL,
+0.53%
|-30%
|-7%
|-34%
|20.3
|23.9
|24.6
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
|
BMY,
+0.18%
|-29%
|15%
|-18%
|7.1
|9.0
|7.9
|NextEra Energy Inc.
|
NEE,
-0.46%
|-27%
|-10%
|-35%
|17.9
|27.0
|34.0
|Eversource Energy
|
ES,
-0.39%
|-26%
|-8%
|-32%
|13.6
|19.2
|22.1
|Devon Energy Corp.
|
DVN,
-1.01%
|-26%
|40%
|3%
|7.6
|7.0
|8.4
|Insulet Corp.
|
PODD,
-1.12%
|-26%
|11%
|-18%
|87.4
|260.4
|194.9
|Conagra Brands Inc.
|
CAG,
+0.32%
|-26%
|13%
|-16%
|10.5
|15.2
|13.3
|Source: FactSet
Click on the tickers for more about each company.
