“Market-timers can’t get much more bullish, which is bearish from a contrarian stance.”

The stock market’s rally has lost almost all support from contrarian analysis. That’s because most of the cash in equity portfolios that used to be sitting on the sidelines is now back in the market, leaving little additional sideline cash available to invest and propel prices much higher in coming months.

Indeed, many of the short-term stock market timers my auditing firm monitors are more bullish today than at almost any other time since data began being collected in 2000.