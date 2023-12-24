2023 will go down in history for the start of a new bull market, albeit a strange one.
Despite some year-end catch-up by the rest of the S&P 500 index, megacap technology stocks, characterized by the so-called Magnificent Seven, have dominated gains for the large-cap benchmark SPX, which is up 23.8% for the year through Friday’s close.
That’s…
Master your money.
Subscribe to MarketWatch.
Get this article and all of MarketWatch.
Access from any device. Anywhere. Anytime.
Already a subscriber?
Log In