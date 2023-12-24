Enjoy new music with our classical music chart for the year. Our selections are based on sales numbers and simply what albums we love and think you NEED to hear.

For the complete top 20, tune into Classical Chartz with the New Classical FM’s Mark Wigmore every Saturday from 3-5 p.m.

This week, we take a look at the top 20 classical music albums of 2023. The list neatly illustrates the diversity of the classical music world today.

Along with the superstars and stalwarts of the traditional repertoire, like Yuja Wang’s Rachmaninov, which sits at the top of the list, there is about equal representation of works like Québécoise neo-classical composer and pianist Alexandra Stréliski’s release Neo-Romance, which clocks in a No. 2.

Víkingur Ólafsson is being compared to Glenn Gould with his recording of Bach’s Goldberg Variations, sitting at No. 8. The Rotterdam Philharmonic and Lahav Shani anticipate next year’s anniversary with Bruckner’s Symphony No. 7, which turns up at position No. 9.

Canadians figure strongly on the list, including a solid quotient of stars from la belle province. Along with Alexandra Stréliski, the Montréal Symphony Orchestra and Rafael Payare offer In the Spirit: Sacred Music for Christmas (No. 3), Yannick Nézet-Séguin’s Clara & Robert Schumann Piano music (with Beatrice Rana and the Chamber Orchestra of Europe, at No. 15), Bruce Liu’s Waves (No. 16), and Angèle Dubeau and La Pietà with their release of Signature: Philip Glass (No. 20).

An interesting addition is Joe Hisaishi’s A Symphonic Celebration at No. 7. Hisaichi will be coming back to Toronto to conduct the TSO this spring.

Here’s looking forward to another year of wonderful music and performances to enjoy.

