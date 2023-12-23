Don’t miss these top money and investing features:
INVESTING NEWS & TRENDS
‘The switch was flipped’: ETF flows pick up as stocks, bonds head for 2023 gains
U.S. stocks and bonds are up in 2023, in a big rebound from a brutal 2022. Read More
Star stockpickers are coming to ETFs. Why they may not shine as brightly.
Active ETFs are the industry’s hottest trend. Read More
These unsung stock market heroes offer 9 favorite picks for 2024
3 top newsletters: ‘Magnificent Seven’ take a pause; dividend-rich value and energy stocks take the lead. Read More
5 investing tenets of Fidelity veteran Joel Tillinghast
Mutual fund manager’s approach of looking for quality companies with enduring advantages and approachable valuations remains as relevant as ever. Read More
Seven tech stocks that can broaden your exposure beyond the ‘Magnificent Seven’ in 2024
The “Magnificent Seven” stocks have dominated financial media coverage, and rightly so, but investors might want to gain exposure to other important “quality” tech-related names. Read More
This is a good time to invest in a bond fund and this manager has an advantage
The timing is good for income-seeking investors to buy shares of bond funds and one excellent example is the ICON Flexible Bond Fund, which is managed by Jerry Paul. Read More
With inflation staying higher for longer, stocks are best for your retirement savings
The more you save for retirement, the easier it is to endure the volatility of the stock market. Read More
As you near retirement, scrutinize your Social Security statement. Here’s what catches an adviser’s eye.
A revealing snapshot to track your work history and plan your retirement income. Read More