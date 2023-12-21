U.S. stock futures pointed to opening gains on Thursday, following the worst one-day decline in three months.

What’s happening

S&P 500 futures ES00, +0.56% gained 25 points, or 0.5%, to 4775.

Nasdaq-100 futures NQ00, +0.70% increased 106 points, or 0.6%, to 16872.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

the S&P 500 SPX declined 70 points, or 1.47%, to 4698,

and the Nasdaq Composite COMP dropped 225 points, or 1.5%, to 14778.

dropped 225 points, or 1.5%, to 14778.