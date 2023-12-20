Investors should seize on the powerful 2023 year-end rally in stocks and bonds, and add value to their portfolios in other ways over the next six to 18 months, according to the Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA

already carved out a handful of record closes in the second half of December, the S&P 500 index

SPX

has nearly reclaimed record territory and the 10-year Treasury yield

BX:TMUBMUSD10Y

has dropped over 100 basis points to 3.88%, from a 16-year high of 5% in October.