Enjoy new music with our classical music chart for this week. Our weekly selections are based on sales numbers and simply what albums we love and think you NEED to hear.

Christmas weighs into the Top Ten this week, with The Tenors and Christmas with the Tenors taking over number 1 spot from Hauser’s Christmas. VOCES8 and A Choral Christmas move up four spots to enter the Top Ten at 9.

Also coming up in the list to break into the Top Ten for the first time is Arvo Part’s Tractus and André Rieu’s Jewels of Romance. Canadian stalwarts Bruce Liu, Angèle Dubeau and La Pietà, and Yannick Nézet-Séguin’s work on the Maestro soundtrack drop by just one to accommodate the seasonal fare.

For the complete top 20, tune into Classical Chartz with the New Classical FM’s Mark Wigmore every Saturday from 3-5 p.m.

