INVESTING NEWS & TRENDS
How to make the most of your initial free financial adviser consultation
Prioritize your goals and reasons for the visit and don’t expect a deep dive into your portfolio. Read More
Why this ‘anti-momentum’ ETF is back in favor with investors
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has seen a notable jump in interest and net inflows in 2023, despite the continued dominance of mega-cap technology stocks. Read More
‘Smidcap’ companies are becoming a big deal. Here’s a look at some of the best.
Pint-sized stocks are relative bargains. Read More
Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF is in first place thanks to this home run stock
Wood bet big on Coinbase Global. Read More
Presidential election years like 2024 are usually winners for U.S. stocks
Investors shouldn’t be overly concerned about politics affecting their portfolio. Read More
ETF investors flee cash-like government bond funds, favor riskier assets in ‘bullish buying’
ETF investors are taking the opportunity to “re-risk.” Read More