The Glenfiddich Artists in Residence program is a unique opportunity offered to select visual artists from specific countries around the world. Canadian visual artists have until January 31, 2024 to apply for the $25,000 residency.

Along with the cash prize, artists are invited to live and work on the scenic grounds of The Glenfiddich Distillery in Dufftown, Scotland for a three-month period. They’ll join other artists from China, Scotland, South Korea, Taiwan and the United States of America.

“Through its commitment and support of the arts, the Glenfiddich Artist-in-Residence Prize gives artists not only the monetary value of their residency, but provides such a fertile platform in the lovely Scottish Highlands,” says Dr. Sara Diamond, President, OCAD University in a statement.

The Program

Each artist gets their own space to live and work, and the backdrop of Scotland’s legendary valley of the deer as inspiration — both the time and space to create.

More than 160 artists from 20 countries have taken part in the summer residency since its inception. Speyside and the Highland countryside is rich in history, culture, and craftsmanship, and artists get the chance to work alongside their peers from all over the world. Artists have worked in diverse media, including print, photography and animation, installations of various kinds, and performance.

Toronto artist Derek Liddington was Canada’s choice for 2023. His work examines cultural memory through contemporary visual languages, and has been shown extensively throughout Canada, the US, Japan and Europe.

Scottish art specialists The Fleming Collection note, “The Glenfiddich Artists in Residence program has established a reputation for producing radical contemporary art in the normally traditional surroundings of the Scotch whisky industry.”

The jury consists of working artists from across Canada, who hand in their shortlists to curator Andy Fairgrieve. Andy makes the final decision.

Toronto artists Trevor Mahovsky and Rhonda Weppler, 2014 Glenfiddich Artists in Residence, talk about the project they completed there:







Curator Andy Fairgrieve

Dreadlocked, kilt-wearing Andy Fairgrieve is a local legend, and wears the dual hats of coordinator and curator of the residency each year. He looks after the artist experience from start to finish, and has been doing the job since the Artist in Residence prize was established in 2002.

“In short, I act as a local guide, curator and gallery technician. For me, whisky is all about relationships, bringing people together and sharing with friends. With that in mind it’s a positive reinforcement of ‘guid’ Highland hospitality that each year, over the weeks and months that the artists are here, lasting associations are formed,” he says.

The program is essentially its own reward. The artists that have participated have consistently produced innovative and imaginative works.

“What never ceases to amaze me is that despite having had over 100 artists through our doors since we began,” Andy says, “each one of them always sees the distillery with fresh eyes. I feel as long as we can carry on in this vein, the program will continue to delight and surprise for years to come!”

The Rules

Applications are open now.

Artists must submit a proposal which will detail how they intend on using their residency, and other documentation.

Applications are open until the deadline of January 31, 2024.

More information [HERE] and you can download the PDF with the specifics of how to apply [HERE].

Are you looking to promote an event ? Have a news tip ? Need to know the best events happening this weekend? Send us a note .



#LUDWIGVAN

Get the daily arts news straight to your inbox.

Sign up for the Ludwig Van Toronto e-Blast! — local classical music and opera news straight to your inbox HERE.