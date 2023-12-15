Toronto International Ballet Theatre will present a unique version of Tchaikovsky’s classic holiday-themed ballet, The Nutcracker on December 23.

Artistic Director Tatiana Stepanova has reinterpreted the story of the Nutcracker to focus on Clara as a young girl who embarks on a journey of imagination and transformation with her Nutcracker doll. Their adventures take them through a Castle of Sweets and a sparkling winter wonderland. It’s a story about the kind of pure and innocent love that only children are capable of.

The Company

Artistic Director Tatiana Stepanova trained at the Bolshoi Ballet Academy, and performed as an award-winning prima ballerina with the Odessa State Ballet before coming to Canada. As a teacher, she trained many dancers, only to see their frustration at a lack of opportunity for performance.

She created Toronto International Ballet Theatre with a view of incorporating young local talent along with international ballet artist in productions with original choreography. An attention to design and production values adds to the experience.

The company launched with a performance of the Nutcracker in 2008.

The Dancers

The production features rising stars Elisabeth Beyer and Cy Doherty, members of the American Ballet Theatre company.

Elisabeth Beyer

Elisabeth joined ABT’s corps de ballet in the summer of 2023 after a string of competition wins. She’s won the Natalia Makarova Award for Artistry at the Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) New York City Finals, along with First Prize at the XIII Moscow International Ballet Competition in Russia. In 2018, Elisabeth won the Gold Medal at the YAGP New York City Finals and the Gold Medal at the USA International Ballet Competition XI in Jackson, Mississippi.

Cy Doherty

Cy received the Rudolf Nureyev Award, the inaugural Marcelo Gomes Scholarship, and won the Fred Lieberman Award on two occasions. He went on to perform with Ballet West before joining American Ballet Theatre’s main company in 2021, and the corps de ballet in 2022. He created a role for a Lincoln Center commissioned work, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s One For All, performed at the 2022 BAAND Together Dance Festival.







Q&A With Artistic Director Tatiana Stepanova

I imagine you performed in The Nutcracker during your time at the Odessa State Ballet Company. Did you develop a particular affinity for the role?

Yes, I had always loved the Nutcracker. As a little girl, it was one of those ballets that brought me a lot of joy. Performing it was extra special for me, as it gave me that feeling of my childhood. I felt like I was dancing in a fairytale, and in many ways, it was one. Now, I am on the other side of the stage, and it brings me joy to put this fairytale together.

What led you to think of reinterpreting the story?

There are many versions of the Nutcracker performed around the world. They all have different interpretations of the music. The story we perform is the same as the one I performed in Ukraine. I wanted to bring something different to the stage in Toronto, and I felt that this story is one that everyone could connect to and understand. It follows a young Clara, who loves her Nutcracker Doll, and she imagines this wonderful adventure with the Nutcracker, who then turns into a prince. It is a fairytale that children and adults can connect with. It is about love, freedom, and happiness.

I wanted to bring this story to audiences here in Toronto, and I hope to inspire the next generation of dancers.

In reinterpreting the story, you obviously create different roles for the dancers. How does that affect the choreography? Did it free you to interpret the music in a different manner?

Each role and dance in our show has a purpose. Everyone is there for a reason, and they help move the story forward. The music works with this story perfectly, and watching the show, you would never know there is a different version out there.

How did you select the dancers for this production? Is there a particular quality you looked for?

We have many amazing dancers in Toronto, and for our ballet, it is important for dancers to have classical ballet training. Usually, as soon as I see someone audition, I can already tell what role they will play.

For the principal dancers, I always look for dancers who can show audiences another level of dance. I like to bring these dancers from international companies, as they always bring something new and fresh. These artists serve as a source of inspiration for our young dancers, and I hope they will also bring inspiration and joy to our audience.

This year, I am excited to have dancers from the American Ballet Theatre, Elisabeth Beyer and Cy Doherty. These two artists are the next generation of stars in the world of Ballet. Elisabeth has won all the major youth competitions around the world, she has been one of the most sought-after young dancers; and Cy is a powerful and dynamic performer, and his presence demands attention on stage. I cannot wait for the lights to turn on and for the audience to see them on stage.

What can audiences expect from the production?

This production remains traditional in its design, promising a classical ballet experience filled with magic and beauty. The guest stars this year are some of the world’s most exciting young dancers, and they will bring an energy and emotion that will touch people. This ballet is designed for all, with the aim of reaching into their hearts and offering a heartwarming beginning to the holiday season.

I think the Nutcracker is the perfect way to start your holidays, and we are lucky to be performing this year on Saturday, December 23, right before the winter break. I hope people leave the show feeling happy, warm, and inspired.

Tickets for the two performances on December 23 are available [HERE].

Are you looking to promote an event ? Have a news tip ? Need to know the best events happening this weekend? Send us a note .



#LUDWIGVAN

Get the daily arts news straight to your inbox.

Sign up for the Ludwig Van Toronto e-Blast! — local classical music and opera news straight to your inbox HERE.