Nvidia Corp. has catapulted up the list of the most valuable U.S. companies this year, rising eight spots from the end of last year to sit in the fifth position with a market capitalization of $1.2 trillion.

But other chip companies have seen their positions rise even more. Just look at Broadcom Inc.

AVGO

+2.10%

which has climbed 16 spots over the course of 2023 and on Friday cracked the top 10 for the first time, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Broadcom eclipsed Visa Inc.

V

-0.27%

at Friday’s close to take the No. 10 spot, with a valuation of $527.7 billion.