Toronto Operetta Theatre presents Franz Lehár’s perennially popular The Merry Widow. The production will light up that holiday transitional period, taking the stage at the Jane Mallett Theatre from December 29, 2023 to January 2, 2024.

Franz Lehár’s Die lustige Witwe — The Merry Widow — was a hit from its premiere in 1905, and has come to be viewed as his greatest work. The libretto by Viktor Léon and Leo Stein is based on a play by Henri Meilhac that premiered in 1861. The comedy centres around a rich widow, and the attempts by her fellow countrymen to find a local husband to remarry — and, of course, keep her vast holdings in the neighbourhood.

Its audience appeal comes from the gorgeous, hummable melodies, and the wit of the story.

The Cast

The all-Canadian cast will feature soprano Jonelle Sills in her debut as the wealthy widow Hanna Glawari,, and Nathan Keoughan as Count Danila, with conductor Derek Bate leading the ensemble.

Jonelle Sills: Hanna Glawari

Soprano Jonelle Sills was named one of Canada’s 30 hot classical musicians under 30 for 2020 by CBC Music. In 2023, she made her debut in Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream as Helena in the Vancouver Opera production, and performed Samuel Barber’s Knoxville: Summer of 1915 and selections from Ian Cusson’s Where There’s A Wall with the National Arts Centre Orchestra. She is a 2019 Dora Award winner for outstanding performance of an Ensemble in Vivier’s Kopernikus with Against The Grain Theatre.

Nathan Keoughan: Count Danilo

Baritone Nathan Keoughan made his Verdi debut in the role of Conte di Luna in Opéra de Montréal’s Il trovatore in the 2022-23 season, and later sang triple roles in Pacific Opera Victoria’s production of Braunfel’s Die Vögel. He’s equally comfortable in musical theatre roles, and has toured with a production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s music. He’s a graduate of the l’Opéra de Montréal’s l’Atelier lyrique program, and made his US debut with the Cinncinnati Opera in the role of Pink in Opéra de Montréal’s innovative production Another Brick in the Wall.

Gregory Finney: Baron Zeta

Cape Breton Baritone Gregory Finney is known for his theatrical as well as musical gifts, and has a reputation for physical comedy. The role of Baron Zeta is one of his dream roles, and he’s a favourite of TOT audiences. He’s a Dora Award winner for his part in Against the Grain Theatre’s Messiah/Complex, and he hosts AtG’s monthly Opera Pub events.

Matt Chittick: Camille de Rosillon

Tenor Matt Chittick is an Ottawa native whose career has taken him across the country. He’s performed with Calgary Opera, Portland Opera, the Windsor Symphony Orchstra, and Opera Kelowna, among many others — including his previous appearances with Toronto Operetta Theatre. He’s performed a wide variety of roles that include traditional opera repertoire such as Il Barbiere di Siviglia, operetta, and West Side Story and other musical theatre productions.

Olivia Morton: Valencienne

Soprano Olivia Morton studied at Western University, and went on to earn a Masters at the San Francisco Conservatory. She’s performed with Summer Opera Lyric Theatre, and Opera York, among others. She’s sung in previous Toronto Operetta Theatre productions of Die Fledermaus and Perchance to Dream.

Sebastien Belcourt: The Pirate King / Njegus

Toronto based baritone Sebastian Belcourt is a graduate of York University in Classical Voice. He has sung with the Orpheus Choir and Ottawa Bach Choir as a soloist in works such as J.S. Bach’s Mass in B Minor, St. John Passion and St. Matthew Passion, and Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana. He went on tour to China and Europe with the Ottawa Bach Choir. His repertoire includes roles in operas and operettas such as Masetto and Commendatore in Mozart’s Don Giovanni with AEDO in Lucca, Italy, and Don Fernando in Toronto City Opera’s production of Beethoven’s Fidelio, among others.

Tickets and more information about the peformances is available [HERE].

Are you looking to promote an event ? Have a news tip ? Need to know the best events happening this weekend? Send us a note .



#LUDWIGVAN

Get the daily arts news straight to your inbox.

Sign up for the Ludwig Van Toronto e-Blast! — local classical music and opera news straight to your inbox HERE.