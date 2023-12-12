Summer may seem far away at the moment, but now is the time to apply for summer’s unique opportunities.

Applications are open for the Toronto Summer Music Emerging Artist Program, designed for musicians and singers between the ages of 18 and 35. Intended to boost artists launching professional careers, it offers streams for chamber musicians and singers.

The deadline for applications is January 25, 2024.

The Program

Enrolment is limited, and the goal is for younger musicians to establish professional relationships with the mentors and other emerging artists that will last well beyond the few weeks of the program. Selected participants can expect:

One-on-one coaching with internationally acclaimed artists;

A full fellowship that covers tuition for all Academy Fellows;

Self-directed ensemble rehearsals;

Group mentoring;

Masterclasses;

Performance opportunities.

Performances will range from mainstage concerts at the TSM Festival as well as special events, and other concert series.

Two Institutes

The Emerging Artist Program consists of two streams.

Chamber Music Institute (for string players and pianists)

Program dates: July 8 – August 3, 2024

Application deadline: January 25, 2024

String players and pianists are welcome to apply to the chamber music stream, which offers intensive coaching, rehearsals and performances. Solo artists may apply, and existing ensembles can also apply together.

Mentor List:

Pacifica Quartet (Simin Ganatra, violin; Austin Hartman, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Brandon Vamos, cello)

Trio Zimbalist (Josef Špaček, violin; Timotheos Gavriilidis-Petrin, cello; George Xiaoyuan Fu, piano)

Violin: Andrew Wan; Jennifer Frautschi; Jinjoo Cho; Scott St. John; Yura Lee (violin/viola)

Viola: Eric Nowlin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt; Sharon Wei

Cello: Brian Manker; Peter Stumpf; Rachel Mercer;

Piano: Angela Cheng; Philip Chiu.

Art of Song (for singers and pianists)

Program dates: July 8 – 20, 2024

Application deadline: January 25, 2024

Devoted to the study and performance of art song, this part of the program is designed for just eight singers and four pianists in an intensive two-week session. Instruction will include multiple perspectives from a range of musical traditions, along with diction and a detailed study of text.

Mentor List:

Dame Sarah Connolly, mezzo-soprano

Joseph Middleton, piano

Steven Philcox, piano, Art of Song Program Director

Find out more information about how to apply [HERE].

Best of luck to all who apply.

