Holiday concerts are often a wonderful chance to see opera stars and other soloists outside the usual format of staged productions or recitals. Southern Ontario Lyric Opera (SOLO) will showcase the talents of soprano Karoline Podolak and tenor Rocco Rupolo in a repertoire of familiar seasonal favourites on December 20.

Karoline returns to SOLO after a star turn as Violetta in La Traviata last season, while Rocco will be making his debut with the company for Sounds of the Season and More.

The Performers

Karoline Podolak, Soprano

Award-winning Polish-Canadian soprano Karoline Podolak is a rising star in the opera world. The Toronto native is the recipient of multiple international awards, including (most recently):

Grand Prix, Audience Choice Prize, Students’ Choice Prize and National Opera of Bordeaux Prize at the 2023 Nuits Lyriques Competition in Marmande, France;

Grand Prize Winner at the 2023 George and Nora London Foundation Competition;

First Prize and Audience Choice Prize Winner at the 2022 Canadian Opera Company Competition;

Second Prize Winner at the 2023 Loren L. Zachary Vocal Competition.

She holds a Master’s degree in Opera Performance from the K. Szymanowski Academy of Music in Poland. Karoline has performed widely in Canada, as well as internationally in Poland, Bulgaria, Mexico, Germany, and South Korea, among other locations. Along with her work as a lyric coloratura soprano, she is an actress and model, and an award-winning photographer.

Rocco Rupolo, Tenor

Tenor Rocco Rupolo earned an Opera Diploma and a Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Toronto. After his studies, he completed a two-year residency with the Vancouver Opera’s Yulanda M. Faris Young Artist Program.

He’s a graduate of the Opéra de Montréal’s Atelier lyrique Young Artist Program, and a finalist in the Canadian Opera Company’s Ensemble Studio Competition.

Rocco has performed a variety of roles with Opéra de Québec and Opéra de Montréal, where he premiered the role of Alexandre Rosenberg in the world premiere of La Beauté du Monde by Julien Bilodeau. Rocco made his international debut in 2021 in the role of Alfredo from La Traviata with the Icelandic Opera.

The concert will also feature conductor Sabatino Vacca with the SOLO Chorus and Orchestra.

Tickets and more information about the concert available [HERE].

