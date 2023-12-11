The yen fell against the dollar on Monday after a report indicated the Bank of Japan was unlikely to exit its negative interest rate policy at the last meeting of 2023.

Central bank officials are waiting for more proof of sustained inflation and signs of wage growth before halting that decades-long policy, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News. They said a final decision will be made by officials after a review of data between now and that meeting date, including financial market conditions and the quarterly tankan survey of economic conditions due Wednesday.