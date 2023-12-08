The S&P 500 index may climb to 5,100 by the end of next year in a broadening of the U.S. stock market’s rally, according to equity analysts at Citigroup.

Citi’s price target for the end of 2024 is premised on its estimate that the S&P 500’s earnings per share will increase to $245, equity analysts led by Scott Chronert said in a research note Friday. They lowered their midyear 2024 target to 4,800 from 5,000.