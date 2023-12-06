Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, has announced the lineup of Cannon Dolls for The Nutcracker.

For opening night on December 8, it will be Canadian superstar author Carley Fortune (Meet Me At The Lake). Carley makes her debut as a Cannon Doll.

The Nutcracker’s Cannon Doll

The celebrity role of the Cannon Doll has become part of the tradition of the National Ballet of Canada’s Nutcracker productions. The dolls in question are Petrouchka dolls, a traditional Russian doll with a very colourful costume. As the name suggests, the dolls shoot a cannon into the audience.

To date, there have been 1,262 Canadian celebs and VIPs who have appeared in the role.

Former Cannon Dolls include people like astronaut Chris Hadfield, former Toronto Raptors Kyle Lowry and Matt Thomas, Olympic Gold Medalist Figure Skater Tessa Virtue, Musician Brendan Canning, Former Mayors of Toronto Barbara Hall and John Tory – among many others.







The list of this year’s Cannon Dolls includes VIPs, artists, athletes and more:

Mayor of Toronto Olivia Chow,

Jordan Miller and Leandra Earl from Toronto rock band The Beaches,

Canadian basketball player and commentator Kia Nurse,

Canadian Sailing Olympians Mariah Millen and Alexandera (Ali) ten Hove,

CTV News Hosts Michelle Dubé and Nathan Downer and Your Morning Hosts Anne-Marie Mediwake and Lindsey Deluce,

CBC Metro Morning Host David Common

Global News’ Susan Hay and Chief Meteorologist, Anthony Farnell.

Susan Hay will be a Cannon Doll for the 17th time.

The NBC’s Nutcracker, with choreography by James Kudelka, and music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, runs from December 8 to 31 (additional show just announced for New Year’s Eve). Tickets are scarce, but you may be able to find some [HERE].

