German stocks rose in early trade on Wednesday, extending gains after finishing at a record amid signs that interest rates will fall in both Europe and the U.S.

The German DAX

DX:DAX

rose 0.2% to 16,567, as the U.K. FTSE 100

UK:UKX

and French CAC 40

FR:PX1

also managed a small rise.

The DAX is up 19% this year.