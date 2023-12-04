This is a list of concerts we are attending, wishing we could attend, or thinking about attending between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10, 2023. For more of what’s happening around Toronto, visit our calendar here.

TMC/Festival of Carols

Tuesday Dec. 5 and Wednesday Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Yorkminster Park Baptist Church. $40+

The Toronto Mendelssohn Choir’s annual Christmas concert mixes old favourites with lesser-known Canadian items by Jocelyn Morlock, Sarah Quartel, Andrew Balfour and others. A motet by Max Reger commemorates the sesquicentennial of this German composer’s birth. Jonathan Oldengarm is the organist and Jean-Sébastien Vallée conducts. Info here.

Elmer Iseler Singers/Messiah

Friday Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Yorkminster Park Baptist Church. $55 (seniors $50, under 30 $35).

The Elmer Iseler Singers get in early on the seasonal Handel sweepstakes with support from the VIVA Chamber Singers and the Amadeus Choir. Soloists are Linda Tsatsanis, Hillary Tufford, Michael Colvin and Jorell Williams. Lydia Adams conducts. Info here.

Toronto Consort/Medieval Christmas

Friday Dec. 8 (8 p.m.) and Saturday Dec. 9 (2 p.m. and 8 p.m.). Jeanne Lemon Hall. $20+

The veteran early-music ensemble takes the way-back machine to the Middle Ages. Visuals include projected images of paintings, book illuminations and stained-glass. Plus candlelight. Info here.

Sinfonia Toronto/Stéphane Tétreault

Friday Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. Jane Mallett Theatre. $52, senior $40, student $20

The acclaimed Montreal cellist joins the chamber orchestra in a strings-only reduction of Schumann’s Cello Concerto. On their own the players and conductor Nurhan Arman offer Jocelyn Morlock’s Nostalgia; Corelli’s Christmas Concerto; and selections from Dvořák’s Slavonic Dances Op. 46 and Op.72 and Waltzes Op. 54. Info here.

