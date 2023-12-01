The National Academy Orchestra of Canada (NAO) is a professional training orchestra, and they’re looking for new members for the 2024 season. Young musicians will be able to bridge that gap between advanced study and a professional career in a nurturing environment.

Based in Hamilton, the orchestra operates under the BrottMusic umbrella, with newly named Artistic Director and Conductor Tania Miller. There are multiple benefits to the experience, a National Arts Training Program, supported by the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage.

The Crucial Details

Open positions are available for young musicians who play strings, wood, brass, and percussion. The assistant conductor position is also available. Here are the basics:

The programme runes from June 17th to August 18, 2024 (9 weeks) in Hamilton, Ontario;

(9 weeks) in Hamilton, Ontario; You’ll need to submit a pre-recorded audition online;

The deadline for submissions is February 12, 2024.

Why? That’s Easy

The benefits of being part of NAO, the orchestra in residence at Ontario’s only summer orchestral music festival, are many:

Pay in the amount of $500CAD per week ;

; Continued advanced training and mentorship (more details below);

Performance opportunities in concerts, opera, musicals, and other events.

Members of the NAO will undergo an intensive experience in orchestral performance, together with mentorship and training, including maintaining realistic rehearsal and performance schedules. Specific training opportunities include masterclasses, mock auditions, and masterclasses, among other things, provided by leading Canadian musicians.

The goal is to give participants the best background possible for a professional performance career.

Who is eligible?

Post-secondary applicants between the ages of 18 and 30 can apply.

Find out more details and apply online [HERE].

