Treasury yields were under pressure in a shortened day of trading on Friday, following a selloff in European bonds where investors are growing more concerned over interest rates and government borrowing needs.
What’s driving markets
U.S. bond markets were closed for Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday, and will see an early finish on Friday, with trade group Sifma calling for a 2 p.m. close for fixed-income markets.
But…
