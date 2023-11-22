Mezzo-soprano Krisztina Szabó will be the featured artist in a concert featuring contemporary works from a slate of international composers. The concert, titled Ethereal Visions: Krisztina Szabó sings Berio and Haber, is presented as part of the 53rd season of New Music Concerts on November 26.

Berio’s Altra Voca for Mezzo-Soprano, Flute and Electronics heads the programme of intriguing and challenging contemporary works.

Mezzo-Soprano Krisztina Szabó

Toronto audiences are familiar with Krisztina’s talents as a frequent performer with the Canadian Opera Company, Tapestry Opera, and Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra. Krisztina earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Western Ontario, and went on to postgraduate studies at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

The Hungarian-Canadian artist has quickly developed a reputation for a compelling stage presence and performance gifts, and a busy career which has seen her singing on stages from Toronto to Vancouver, Europe and the United States.

Today, she’s based in both Toronto and Vancouver. The year 2023 took her from Kingston, Ontario to Chicago, with several stops in Germany and Belgium, along with Vancouver, Quebec City, and Toronto — among other locations.

From December 17 to 23, she’ll be one of the soloists for the Toronto Symphony Orchestra’s performances of Händel’s Messiah. Early 2024 will see her perform in George Benjamin’s Written on Skin with the Orchestre National de Lille, France, and continue her practice of helping to establish new Canadian works in the world premiere performance of Alice Ho’s The Quietness of that Winter with the Vancouver Island Symphony.

Her 2018 Royal Opera and Netherlands Opera débuts in George Benjamin’s new opera, Lessons in Love and Violence, were recorded, and recognized with a Grammy nomination for Best Opera Recording. She has been nominated for an individual Dora Award twice.

Her discography includes: Found Frozen: Songs of Jeffrey Ryan (Centrediscs), New Jewish Music, Vol. 3 (Analekta), Ana Sokolovic – Sirens (Naxos), and Talisker Players: Where Words and Music Meet (Centrediscs).

The Music

The centrepiece of the concert is Altra Voca by Italian experimental composer Luciano Berio. Berio (1925 to 2003) was known for producing electronic music that was cutting edge in its day.

The concert will also feature the work of emerging international artists Hannah Kendall (UK), Yotam Haber (USA/Israel), and Anahita Abbasi (USA/Iran), and a world premiere by NMC’s composer-in-residence, Juro Kim Feliz. Spoken word artist Patrick de Belen will contribute to Feliz’ work Kinagisnán.

The programme:

Luciano Berio (IT) Altra Voce (1999) for Mezzo-Soprano, Flute and Electronics

Hannah Kendall (UK) Verdala (2018) for Chamber Orchestra

Juro Kim Feliz (CAN/PHL) Kinagisnán (2023 World Premiere) for Ensemble and Spoken Word*

Anahita Abbasi (USA/IRN) Situation I/Incidents (2016) for six instruments

Yotam Haber (USA/ISR) Estro Poetico-armonico III (2020) for Mezzo Soprano, Chamber Orchestra and Electronics

Before the main programme, harpist Zane Mallet will perform Bariolage for solo harp (1992) by American composer Elliott Carter.

The concert takes place at the Betty Oliphant Theatre, including a pre-concert chat. Tickets and more information available [HERE].

