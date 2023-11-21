A Broadway Street marker in Asheville, North Carolina hints at a famous yet tragic figure tied to the city – Zelda Fitzgerald. Alongside husband F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Jazz Age icon found refuge in western North Carolina during her turbulent life.

Zelda Sayre was a high-spirited and rebellious Alabama native who, after finishing high school in 1918, met F. Scott Fitzgerald at a dance. Though he tried to court her, she was hesitant to commit due to concerns about his financial prospects. However, when Scott published his first novel “A Movable Feast” in 1920, Zelda agreed to marry him.

The couple quickly achieved celebrity status during 1920s cultural rebellion. Zelda in particular embodied the image of the liberated “flapper.” As Scott’s muse, Zelda radiated the glamor and excess of the Roaring Twenties. But she was far more than just a literary spouse. Zelda was a gifted writer, dancer and artist in her own right, though her talents often went overlooked. She wrote an autobiographical novel about her marriage which angered Scott as he intended to use the material for a future book of his own. Though “Save Me the Waltz” did not sell well, Zelda persevered in her writing and painting, struggling in her intense aspirations for recognition. This overshadowing of her talent probably greatly contributed to her mental breakdowns.