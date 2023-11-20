Arraymusic will co-present Arkora, best described as a chamber vocal fusion collective, in a performance of Cloud Chamber. The concept video EP will get its live Toronto debut on November 29.

The work began as an experiment in composition and development via telephone chain, a web of creative communication that extended between five composer-performers and two analogue filmmakers in Toronto and New York. The experiment developed into a series of works that push the boundaries of conventional musical and visual creation.

That includes the use of microtones, industrial sounds, and unusual progressions, combined with lyrics that touch on fear, perseverance and longing, and striking experimental visuals. The result is a compelling project with music that is complex yet immediately enjoyable. With a focus on vocals, it is melodic and hypnotic, yet constantly unexpected. All the songs were co-created by members Tova Kardonne, Sharon Lee, Dan Morphy, Brendon Randall-Myers, and Benton Roark.

The concert represents Arkora’s debut at Array music. Along with Cloud Chamber, the ensemble will perform pieces from their catalogue.

And Yet It Moves from Cloud Chamber:







Arkora

The ensemble first came together in 2014. Their music and background as a collective find their roots in chamber music, in particular the vocal repertoire, along with progressive and experimental rock (which itself is rooted in the idioms of Western classical music).

Cloud Chamber was created during the COVID-19 pandemic as a four-part video piece. The five core musicians developed the project together with two filmmakers.

During the summer of 2023, Arkora toured The Sign of Jonas, an “apocalypse chamber folk oratorio” with lyrics from the poetry of Luke Hathaway. Later this season, the ensemble will be creating a new opera in collaboration with Vancouver/New York’s re:Naissance Opera at National Sawdust in Brooklyn, among other projects.

Members

Chamber fusion collective Arkora is:

Benton Roark (voice, guitars, keyboards)

Tova Kardonne (voice, viola)

Brendon Randall-Myers (voice, electric guitars)

Sharon Lee (electric violin)

Dan Morphy (percussion)

Andrew McCarthy (drums, percussion)

Andrew Ivens (Rhodes, pedal steel)

James McEleney (voice, bass)

Tiber Reardon (guitars and synthesizers)

The film component was created by experimental filmmakers Karly McCloskey, Justine McCloskey, and Jeanne Stern.

Tickets and more information about their November 29 PWYC Toronto show available [HERE].

