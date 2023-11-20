This is a list of concerts we are attending, wishing we could attend, or thinking about attending between Nov. 20 and Nov. 26, 2023. For more of what’s happening around Toronto, visit our calendar here.

Theatre of Early Music/Dido and Aeneas

Tuesday Nov. 21 and Wednesday Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Jeanne Lamon Hall. $45 (students $20)

Theatre of Early Music joins U of T’s Schola Cantorum in a dance-enhanced performance of Purcell’s opera, with Sinead White and Alexander Dobson in the title roles. An appearance by Evelyn Hart is promised. Daniel Taylor is the conductor. Info here.

Toronto Symphony Orchestra/Emily D’Angelo/David Robertson

Wednesday Nov. 22 at 8 p.m., Friday Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. Roy Thomson Hall. $51+

The American conductor makes his TSO debut as a substitute for the ailing Michael Tilson Thomas in Mahler’s Fifth Symphony. Canadian mezzo-soprano (and Deutsche Grammophon recording artist) Emily D’Angelo is heard in Berg’s Seven Early Songs. Info here.

Royal Conservatory Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta/Henry From

Friday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. Koerner Hall. $25+

JoAnn Falletta, veteran music director of the Buffalo Philharmonic, leads a program of Roussel (Bacchus et Ariane Suite No. 2), Hindemith (Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber) and Brahms (Piano Concerto No. 1 with prizewinning RCM student Henry From as soloist). Read our Preview here; more info here.

RCM/Staatskapelle Berlin/Giedrė Šlekytė

Saturday Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. and Sunday Nov. 26 at 3 p.m. Koerner Hall. $100+

The up-and-coming Lithuanian conductor steps in for Daniel Barenboim in a two-concert cycle of the Brahms Symphonies with the Staatskapelle Berlin (the orchestra of the Berlin State Opera). Said to be sold out, but you can always try. Info here.

Amici Chamber Ensemble/Winds of Time

Sunday Nov. 26 at 3 p.m. Jeanne Lemon Hall. $30+

The Amici are joined by woodwind extras (including two TSO principals) in a program of Mozart (Quintet for Piano and Winds in E flat K. 452), Poulenc (Sextet for Piano and Winds; Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano) and Omar Daniel (a 1991 trio for flute, clarinet and cello). Info here.

