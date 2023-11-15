Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway exited positions in General Motors and Activision Blizzard in the third quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

The conglomerate sold 22 million shares in GM during the quarter.

GM

GM,

+4.83%

was a holding of Berkshire Hathaway as early as 2012, but the conglomerate has been a seller of GM for five of the last six quarters.