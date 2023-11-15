Toronto Dance Theatre’s new Eye On Beginnings series offers a look at works-in-progress from three choreographers. It’s an informal afternoon of dance experiments and discussions.

Dance lovers and anyone involved in the field will play a role in the process with the opportunity to offer feedback and talk to the creators.

And yes, baked goods will be served at this free event.

The Choreographers

The work of three choreographers will be the subject of the event.

Barbara Simms

Dancer and performance artist Barbara Simms finds inspiration in nature, and in mining the rhythms and patterns of the everyday world. Barbara is the co-founder of Off Course Footing, an organization designed to develop site-specific performance works that come out of the studio, and are available to the general public. She often creates works that challenge the limits of physicality, such as In Relation, a four-hour outdoor endurance-based work which she co-created, produced and performed in Whitehorse, Yukon in 2021. Barbara graduated from Toronto Metropolitan University’s School of Performance in 2021.

Mackenzie Mccallum-Mallory

Transgender artist, playwright, and puppeteer Mackenzie Mccallum-Mallory is working on a trans-adaptation of Giselle, the ballet classic, and a solo show titled BODY PLAN. A native of London, ON, he studied Performance Creation at York University. Through his work, Mackenzie explores queer stories and physical performance. His work has been performed at Soulpepper and Buddies in Bad Times Theatre, among others, and recent gigs include working with Clay and Paper Theatre as a puppeteer, and an appearance at the Guelph Dance Festival.

Shivani Joshi

A trained Bharatnatyam dance with more than two decades’ experience, Shivani Joshi trained at Shivanjali Dance, and earned an MA in performance studies from NYU Tisch in 2021. Her work combines media and storytelling as artist, writer and producer, and she performs light classical vocals along with dance. She recently created Shiva/Shakti – Eternal Lovers for Guelph Dance SDS, and performed at the Art Gallery of Hamilton.

The Details

EYES ON BEGINNINGS: FALL 2023 EDITION | Saturday November 25 at 2:00 p.m.

Eyes on Beginnings is a series designed to help artists launch new material, or experiment with a piece that is in early stages of development. After the artist gets ten minutes to explain the project and goals, there will be a guided feedback session led by TDT Artistic Director, Andrew Tay.

The event will be held at the Winchester Street Theatre, and while it’s free, RSVP is required.

RSVP [HERE] to be part of this interesting event.

