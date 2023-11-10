From December 7 to 9, artist Kelly Ruth will present her work Threads of an Unwritten Future in person and online at NAISA, New Adventures in Sound Art.

The performance can be experienced in person or in the virtual world of Second Life from December 7 to 9.

Kelly’s piece is based on the sounds of the weaving loom, as she manipulates it with electronics effects pedals in a custom environment she’s created on Second Life. Many artists and musicians use Second Life for collaborations and networking.

After her visit, the installation will be available in South River until January 8.

Kelly Ruth

Kelly Ruth is an artist from Winnipeg in Treaty One territory, currently living in Edmonton in Treaty Six territory. Kelly explores notions of class, ecology, and economics through her work, which combines textile dyeing with plants, weaving, fibre, and painting. All of these early technologies were connected to the land.

She’s worked for the Royal Winnipeg Ballet and other dance, theatre and film companies, and designed and ran her own sustainable clothing line for a decade.

“As the world becomes more digital and remote connections are normalized, I believe that collaborating, creating and presenting art in social 3D based virtual worlds will exist more and more. Engaging in art in immersive environments through an avatar representation of oneself allows the audience member to engage with the work on their own terms in a playful and creative way that often blurs the relationship between audience and artist.” – Kelly Ruth

From 2022, Kelly Ruth improvises using weaving loom, spinning wheel, drone synths and effects pedals. Recording taken in her home studio and in the virtual world known as Second Life.







The Details

Threads of an Uncertain Future

by Kelly Ruth

In-Person Performances: December 7 – 9 @ 1 pm

Performance in Second Life: December 9 @ 7 pm

Artist-guided Installation Experience: December 7 – 9, 10 am – 4 pm

Exhibition: December 7, 2023 – January 8, 2024

The Place:

NAISA North Media Arts Centre | 313 Highway 124, South River, Ontario

Free in Second Life. Pay-What-You-Can Donation for in-person

Click [HERE] to Access in Second Life free to join virtual space

More information and access links available [HERE].

