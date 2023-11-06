The Greater Toronto Area has had its share of memorable mayors in its history — indeed, some might say, perhaps too many, and too memorable. Few, however, even well beyond the GTA, could aspire to leave the kind of indelible mark that the late Hazel McCallion has left on the city of Mississauga.

As a tribute to her memory, the Mississauga Symphony Orchestra will present Verdi’s epic Messa da Requiem. The concert will take place on November 18 at the Living Arts Centre.

Verdi Requiem

Verdi Requiem puts the Catholic funeral mass of the composer’s day in a musical setting. He wrote it to commemorate the death of beloved writer and philosopher Alessandro Manzoni, and the work premiered on the first anniversary of his death in 1874.

Because of the nature of the music, however, it quickly became known beyond its original inspiration as a choral and operatic work. It calls for four soloists, double choir and orchestra. With its emotional intensity and lush instrumentation, the Requiem uses the dramatic power of opera in a solemn and moving setting.

Vocalists include:

Cristina Pisani (soprano),

(soprano), Deanna Pauletto (mezzo-soprano),

(mezzo-soprano), Paul Williamson (tenor), and

(tenor), and Johnathon Kirby (baritone),

with the Mississauga Festival Choir.

Maestro Denis Mastromonaco and the Mississauga Symphony Orchestra

Maestro Denis Mastromonaco has been leading the Mississauga Symphony Orchestra for 11 seasons.

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Toronto, Maestro Mastromonaco went on to earn a Master of Music Degree in Orchestral Conducting from the State University of New York. He studied further at the Vienna Conservatory, the University of Salzburg, and the Accademia Musicale Chigiana in Italy, and holds diplomas from those institutions.

He has worked with orchestras in Canada as well as internationally, including the Camerata Strumentale of Italy, Czech Republic’s West Bohemian Symphony Orchestra, Sofia Philharmonic, and the National Arts Centre Orchestra over a 25-year career.

The Mississauga Symphony has been an active part of Mississauga’s cultural fabric since 1972 — arriving just a bit earlier than Mayor McCallion herself.

You either appreciated Mayor McCallion (February 14, 1921 – January 29, 2023) for what she did for Mississauga… or disliked her for what she did to Mississauga. Only the fifth mayor of the relatively young city, she won her first mayoral election in November 1978, and held onto the role against repeated challengers until she retired in 2014. She presided over its enormous low-density growth during that period. She also carved out a role for women in politics during an era when it was rare, and was the recipient of many public honours, including the Order of Canada in 2005, and the Order of Ontario in 2020.

“It is a great honour to pay tribute to one of the most powerful women in Canadian politics with our performance of the monumental Verdi Requiem,” says Eileen Keown, Executive Director of the Mississauga Symphony.

“As a staunch supporter of the arts in Mississauga, I’m sure that Mayor McCallion would have been proud to see a staging of this great work in her city.”

Verdi’s Requiem is a fittingly monumental backdrop to contemplate and commemorate her legacy… and also one of the most beloved works in the choral repertoire.

Tickets and information available [HERE].

