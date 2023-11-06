LG Energy Solution’s

373220,

+22.76%

shares rose sharply Monday, leading the rally in battery stocks on a resumed ban on short-selling in South Korea.

Shares of the South Korean electric-vehicle battery maker jumped as much as 24% to 500,000 Korean won ($381.77), their sharpest daily percentage gain since listing in January 2022, outperforming the benchmark Kospi’s

KR:180721

gain of more than 4% in afternoon trading. Other local EV battery stocks, Samsung SDI and SK Innovation, were also last up around 10%.