collectif9, a nine-piece string ensemble based in Montréal, will bring RITUÆLS, a piece that combines music drawn from centuries of repertoire with dance, to Toronto. Dancer Maïka Giasson will perform the choreography of Stacey Désilier for the performance on November 23.

Toronto’s VC2 Cello Duo will perform an opening set of music from their latest albums, Beethoven’s Cellists and I and Thou.

RITUÆLS

During the performance, the musicians are situated in several spaces to enhance the works on the programme. The music includes:

Hildegard von Bingen (1098-1179): O vis aeternitatis

Arvo Pärt (born in 1935): Psalom and Summa

Nicole Lizée (born in 1973): Another Living Soul*, **

Bryce Dessner (born in 1976): Aheym and Tenebre*

Michael Tippett (1905-1998): Lament

Jocelyn Morlock (1969-2023): Exaudi*

* arrangement by Thibault Bertin-Maghit

** written for Kronos Performing Arts Association’s Fifty for the Future: The Kronos Learning Repertoire







Carefully crafted lighting and stage design enhance the music, which begins with the medieval chants of von Bingen. Each piece of music emerges from the last. Michael Tippett’s Lament reaches into the past, based on Purcell’s aria Ah! Belinda, which in turn takes its inspiration partly from an Irish tune popular during the Renaissance.

The late Jocelyn Morlock’s work Exaudi moves from grief to acceptance and even hope. The piece will spotlight cellist Andrea Stewart, who will be performing on the 1824 McConnell Nicolaus Gagliano II cello recently loaned to her from the Canada Council for the Arts Musical Instrument Bank.

Collectif9 is:

Chloé Chabanole, John Corban, Robert Margaryan, TJ Skinner, violin

Cynthia Blanchon, Xavier Lepage-Brault, viola

Jérémie Cloutier, Andrea Stewart, cello

Thibault Bertin-Maghit, double bass

As an ensemble, they’re dedicated to presenting works in unique and immersive environments.

Dancer Maïka Giasson attended the Montréal School of Contemporary Dance, and was awarded the Sofia-Borella scholarship and the TransFormation Danse scholarship. She continued her training at an advanced level in Europe, and has since returned to Canada to work with a number of prominent companies and choreographers in her native Montréal.

Creative Team

Thibault Bertin-Maghit, concept and artistic direction

Andrea Stewart, associate direction and communication

Stacey Désilier, choreography

Joëlle Harbec, scenography

Renaud Pettigrew, lighting design

More information and tickets for the November 23 performance at George Weston Hall are available [HERE].

