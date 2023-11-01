Long time choreographic partners Robert Glumbek and Roberto Campanella will premiere Night Shadows, a new work performed by ProArteDanza as part of their fall season. The performances will take place from November 8 to 11.

The full-length production is an atmospheric work inspired by the four of the archetypes of Jungian psychology. It explores the vulnerability we experience at night, when what is hidden during the day can come out to play. It’s described as “a contemporary journey through the labyrinth of the human mind”.

Choreographers Roberto Campanella & Robert Glumbek

Together, Roberto Campanella and Robert Glumbek won a Dora Mavor Moore Award for Outstanding Choreography in 2010 for their work … in between …, which premiered ProArteDanza’s Season that year.

Roberto Campanella (Co-Founder and Artistic Director, Resident Choreographer)

A native of Rome, Italy, Roberto Campanella trained in dance at the Scuola Italiana di Danza Contemporanea, and subsequently joined the Compagnia Italiana di Danza Contemporanea. He later joined Aterballetto before coming to Canada.

In Toronto, he joined The National Ballet of Canada, and as Soloist, he performed many roles both classical and contemporary.

As a choreographer, he made his debut in 1995 with the NBC, and retired from the company in 1996. Since then, he’s returned as a guest teacher, a role he has also taken on in Germany, Italy, Korea and Japan.

His choreographic work was recognized with a Fellowship Initiative Award from the New York Choreographic Institute in 2007, and his first full length work, Alice in Wonderland, premiered at Ballet Augsburg in Germany in 2008.

Along with his work as dancer and choreographer for stage, Roberto has worked with many film and TV projects on creating movement and dance, including Mortal Instruments, Pompeii, Silent Hill, and The Shape of Water, among others.

Robert Glumbek (Associate Director, Resident Choreographer)

Robert graduated from the Bytom State Ballet School in Poland, and joined The Great Theatre of Opera and Ballet in Warsaw. There, as a soloist, he worked with prominent choreographers such as John Neumeier and Hans Van Manen.

He came to Canada in 1987, and freelanced with companies from Ottawa’s Theatre Ballet of Canada to the Judith Marcuse Company in Vancouver, and several in between. For a decade, he was a fixture at Desrosiers Dance Theatre in Toronto, where he created many works throughout the 1990s.

After a sting as dancer and ballet master with Germany’s Mannheim Ballett from 2002 to 2004, he returned to Canada, where he has maintained a busy career as an independent dancer and choreographer, along with his work with ProArteDanza.

The Details

The cast for Night Shadows includes: Taylor Bojanowski, Carleen Zouboules, Eleanor van Veen, Sasha Ludavicius, Connor Mitton, Christian Lavigne, Andrew McCormack, Petra Toop, Vania Dodoo-Beals, and Natasja MacDonald.

The creative team is crucial to this moody and atmospheric production. Lighting design is provided by Noah Feaver and costume design by Krista Dowson.

The performances take place at Fleck Dance Theatre from November 8 to 11. More information and tickets available [HERE].

Are you looking to promote an event ? Have a news tip ? Need to know the best events happening this weekend? Send us a note .



#LUDWIGVAN

Get the daily arts news straight to your inbox.

Sign up for the Ludwig Van Toronto e-Blast! — local classical music and opera news straight to your inbox HERE.