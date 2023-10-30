After a successful run of Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte last spring, Opera York returns with their production of Johann Strauss II’s Die Fledermaus. Two performances will take place on November 3 and 5.

Tenor Corey Arnold, a veteran of more than 30 productions across North America, Italy and beyond, stars as Gabrial von Eisenstein, with Toronto-based Soprano Allison Cecilia Arends as Rosalinda Eisenstein. Rounding out the cast is Grace Quinsy (Adele), Alexander Appellation (Alfred), John Holland (Dr. Flake), Mike Fan (Dr. Blind), Ryan Hofman (Frank), Veronica Annissimova Prince (Orlofsky), Martha Spence (Ida), Wilson West (Frosch), and Sid Finkelsetein (Ivan).

Geoffrey Butler serves as Musical Director, and will be conducting a full orchestra for the performances, with Penny Cookson as Stage Director.

The Opera

Johann Strauss II’s Die Fledermaus is based on Das Gefängnis (The Prison) by German playwright Julius Roderich Benedix. The farcical play premiered in Berlin in 1851, and became a three-act vaudeville play in French in 1872. That play, loosely based on the original by Benedix, was translated into German by Karl Haffner, and in turn was given to Richard Genée, who was both composer and playwright. He completed the libretto for Strauss’ operetta.

Set in Vienna on New Year’s Eve, 1899, the story follows the comedic misadventures of the Eisensteins, their chambermaid Adele, old boyfriends, a grand ball, and much more.

The Cast

Tenor Corey Arnold is a 2020 laureate of the Jeunes Ambassadeurs Lyriques, and a graduate of the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. He’s sung in productions and concerts across Canada, the US, Italy, Mexico and France. Corey has performed with Pellegrini Opera, Southern Ontario Lyric Opera, Toronto City Opera, and Opera York. Other upcoming performances include Erick in Der Fliegende Hollander with Opera by Request. Corey is also a composer, with two operas and other compositions under his belt. In February 2024, along with performing operatic favourites, he’ll be singing excerpts from his own opera The Lion Heart with Ottawa’s Parkdale Orchestra.

Soprano Allison Cecilia Arends is a graduate of Calgary Opera’s Emerging Artist Program, the University of Toronto Opera School (M.Mus) and the University of Victoria Voice Performance Program (B.Mus). The recipient of awards and grants that include the Hnatyshyn Foundation Artist’s Grant, a Metropolitan Opera Encouragement Award, and a B.C Arts Council Senior Award, among others, she is a music educator with a large private studio. As a performer, Allison has toured with the Brahms Symphony Orchestra across China in a series of Viennese concerts, along with extensive experience on stages across North America, Europe, and Israel.

Windsor, Ontario native Soprano Grace Quinsey has sung many operative roles, including recent engagements as Susanna (Le nozzi di Figaro), Fiordiligi (Così fan tutte), First Lady & Papagena (Die Zauberflöte, and many others. She will be singing with the Year of Czech Music Opera Festival in 2024. Along with opera, Grace is passionate about oratorio and early music, and sings with the Ottawa Bach Choir. When she’s not on stage, Grace is a software developer and is a video game aficionado.

Tenor Alexander Cappellazzo has established himself as a professional singer in roles that include Tamino, Lensky, Acis, Don Ottavio, and Oronte, among others. He holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Vocal Performance and Opera from Montreal’s McGill University, and is a member of the Ralph Vaughan Williams Society. Alex performs with companies across Canada including: VOICEBOX: Opera In Concert, Toronto City Opera, Toronto Operetta Theatre, Opera By Request, OperOttawa,and the Ashkenaz Festival, as well as several choirs including the Oakville Choral Society, Jubilate Singers, Brott Festival, and Metropolitan United Church. He is the founder of the Apocryphonia concert series, and the Diapente Quintet, both dedicated to live performances of rare and underperformed classical music.

John Holland, professor of Voice at York University, plays Dr. Falke.

Johann Strauss II’s Die Fledermaus will be presented in German with English Dialogue on November 3 and 5 at the Richmond Hill Centre for the Arts. More information and tickets [HERE].

