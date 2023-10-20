U.S. stock futures pointed to a struggle for Wall Street on Friday, as rising bond yields and geopolitical tensions continue to take a toll on investors, who were digesting comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

What’s happening

S&P 500 futures

ES00, -0.28% fell 10.25 points, or 0.2%, to 4,293 Dow Jones Industrial Average futures

YM00, -0.22% dropped 67 points, or 0.2% to 33,481 Nasdaq-100 futures

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

finished 250.91 points, or 0.7% lower, at 33,414.17. The S&P 500

fell 36.60 points, or 0.8%, to end at 4,278, and the Nasdaq Composite

lost 128.12 points, or 1%, at 13,186.17.