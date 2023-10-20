U.S. stock futures pointed to a struggle for Wall Street on Friday, as rising bond yields and geopolitical tensions continue to take a toll on investors, who were digesting comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
What’s happening
-
S&P 500 futures
ES00,
-0.28%
fell 10.25 points, or 0.2%, to 4,293
-
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures
YM00,
-0.22%
dropped 67 points, or 0.2% to 33,481
-
Nasdaq-100 futures
NQ00,
-0.38%
fell 45 points, or 0.3%, to 14,846
On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJIA
finished 250.91 points, or 0.7% lower, at 33,414.17. The S&P 500
SPX
fell 36.60 points, or 0.8%, to end at 4,278, and the Nasdaq Composite
COMP
lost 128.12 points, or 1%, at 13,186.17.
What’s driving markets
Major indexes were poised for weekly losses as the 10-year Treasury yield came within less than a basis point of the psychological key 5% level on Thursday.
The yield on the 10-year note
BX:TMUBMUSD10Y
was down 4 basis points at 4.944% on Friday, but has surged 31 basis points this week, from 4.616% on Monday.
Speaking in New York on Thursday, Powell gave a cautious outlook, but didn’t close the door on further interest rate increases. He also said that higher Treasury yields could be helping the Fed fight inflation, given they were helping to tighten financial conditions.
“The [bond] selloff could be explained by strong retail sales data – that followed a strong [nonfarm payroll] read and a stronger-than-expected inflation data since the month started – which both fueled the hawkish Fed expectations,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, in a note to clients.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester at 12:15 p.m. is the last scheduled speaker before the blackout period in advance of the Nov. 1 rate decision.
On the corporate earnings front, American Express
AXP,
-1.26%
will report ahead of the open, with next week bringing big tech names such as Alphabet
GOOGL,
-0.15%,
Microsoft
MSFT,
+0.37%
and Amazon.com
AMZN,
+0.21%.
The near two-week war between Israel and Hamas has also weighed on investors, with oil prices up again Friday, with investors wary of further escalation via a possible ground invasion by the Israeli military. Palestinians in Gaza reported heavy strikes in the southern region, where they had been told to evacuate, with a large Israeli town in the north near the Lebanese border also evacuating.
West Texas Intermediate crude
CL.1,
+1.49%
rose 1% to $89.39 a barrel, with gold
GC00,
+0.78%
climbing $12.80 to $1,993.30 an ounce.