Wall Street’s fear gauge was testing its highest levels of the year on Thursday just as stock options tied to $2.5 trillion in market value are set to expire. That could portend a bumpy ride ahead for stocks.

Asym50 founder Rocky Fishman shared a note with MarketWatch on Thursday where he showed that options with a trillion in notional value linked to single stocks, stock indexes, exchange-traded funds and index futures are all set to expire on Friday. Of the $2.5 trillion, $1.7 trillion worth are tied to the S&P 500 either through futures, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF

SPY,

or cash-settled contracts that track the index.