SolarEdge Technologies Inc. late Thursday cut its outlook for third-quarter profits and gross margins and said it expects “significantly lower” fourth-quarter revenue as it faced a slowdown in solar-power installations in Europe.

SolarEdge’s stock

SEDG,

-5.63%

dropped 22% ahead of Friday’s regular market open. The maker of inverters and other equipment used in solar-power systems said that the slowdown was “unrelated” to the Israel-Hamas war.