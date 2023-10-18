Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, following a deadly blast at a hospital in Gaza City that left hundreds dead, and ratcheted up regional tensions, with both Israel and Hamas exchanging blame.

Price action

West Texas Intermediate crude

CL00,

+3.37%

for November delivery

CL.1,

+3.37% CLX23,

+3.37%

rose $2.56, or 2.2%, to $88.88 a barrel. The contract settled flat at $86.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after losing 1.2% on Monday.

CL00, +3.37% for November delivery CL.1, +3.37% December Brent crude

BRN00,

+3.10% BRNZ23,

+3.10%

the global benchmark, gained $2.37, or 2.5%, to $92.03 a barrel. On Tuesday, the contract gained 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $89.90 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

Market drivers

On Tuesday, an explosion tore through a Gaza City hospital filled with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter from ongoing war, with the death toll at 500 and rising, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. Hamas has blamed the blast on the Israeli military, which in turn said the cause was a misfired rocket from a Gaza-based militant group.